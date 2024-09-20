Demi Moore Shares Surprising Reasons Why She Doesn’t Give Daughter Rumer Willis Parenting Advice: 'Sometimes They Need To Find...'

Demi Moore recently opened up about her approach to offering parenting advice to her daughter, Rumer Willis, whom she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Moore discussed how she prefers to take a gentle approach when it comes to guiding her 36-year-old daughter, who is now raising her daughter Louetta. Read on further to know more details!



Demi Moore recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show to discuss her latest body horror film, The Substance. During her candid chat with Hudson, Moore explained why she avoids giving parenting advice to her daughter, Rumer Willis. She mentioned that she has learned not to offer advice "unless asked."

The actress praised her daughter, describing her as a wonderful mother and expressing how proud she is of her. She added that if Rumer does ask for advice, "I am happy to share my experience, strength and hope. But if I am not, it is better that I just keep my mouth shut.”

The actress mentioned that every parent has their own approach to raising their children. She added that while her methods may differ from her daughter's, that doesn't mean they are wrong. She said it is "important" to allow children the dignity of their own process, suggesting that "Sometimes they need to find their own way, even if I'm right, and often I am... but it doesn't make her wrong."

Moore noted that a mother’s role is to be a "manager" who steps back and allows her children to live their own lives. She said that she feels that her job is to love her children and give them the space to be who they are. The actress said that while "rescuing" children is an "instinctive reaction" for parents, it isn’t always the best option; parents must allow their children the freedom to navigate their paths.

The Wild Oats actress also expressed her admiration for her granddaughter, whom Rumer shares with ex-boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, describing her as "magical" and a "pocket of joy."

She acknowledged that her granddaughter has helped her recognize "generational patterns," noting, "The great thing is I look at her, and I realize that through how I choose to live, how my daughter and her sisters all choose to live, that we actually have a chance to break certain generational patterns. I can already see it within her."

Meanwhile, Demi Moore's The Substance is now in theaters.