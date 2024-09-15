‘None Of This Is Exclusive To Women’: Demi Moore Dives Deep While Talking About ‘Self Judgment’

Demi Moore talked about the expectations toward women's bodies in the 90s and how judgemental they can get when it comes to their own looks. She kept no filter while elaborating on it, as her new film, The Subtance, also talks about the same issue.

In an interview with the Guardian, the actress stated that women were considered unattractive unless they were thin during the 90s. Moore added that witnessing how "violent" one can be towards themselves is just "brutal."

She continued, “Self-judgment, chasing perfection, trying to rid ourselves of ‘flaws’, also feeling rejected and despair—none of this is exclusive to women.” The Ghost Star further told the outlet that everybody has had instances where one goes back in order to “fix something,” but they just worsen it to the point where they are “incapacitated.”

The veteran star expressed that people are seeing small things that nobody is looking at. She went on to say that everyone is "so hyper-focused" on everything that they are not. She further said that if people begin to think that its just their looks due to which they are valued, then eventually this would crush them.

She also pointed out that all are living during a period of “great judgment,” where individuals can judge one another brutally with anonymity. She felt that this kind of judgment reflects that person being unhappy with themselves and a path that uplifts their sense of self.

Advertisement

The Passion of Mind actress shared that when such things occur, she has learned to just let them "roll.” It is what she makes it mean about herself. It's on her how much importance she will give them.

Her upcoming film, which was screened during this year’s Cannes Film Festival and TIFF, explores the same topic. Elizabeth Sparkle (played by Moore), who is a celebrity, tries out a drug that promises to create a younger version of herself.

The film also stars Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid, Oscar Lesage, and many more. The movie is helmed by Coralie Fargeat and it is slated to release on September 20, 2024.

ALSO READ: Will Melissa Gilbert Appear In When Calls The Heart Season 12th? Here’s What We Know