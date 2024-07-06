‘I Really Enjoyed’: Emma Roberts Stands in Favor of Madame Web, Blames Social Media for Making Fun of Everything These Days

Madame Web was a movie that was criticized by a lot of people. However, one of its stars, Emma Roberts, has come out in the open to defend it. The actress talked about what she liked in the movie and how it was all because of the “internet culture” that shattered it into bits and pieces.

Emma Roberts was seen in a very important role in the comic book-based movie.

Emma Roberts about Madem Web

Madame Web was a movie that focused on one of the most important characters in the life of a popular superhero, Spider-Man. While coming forth with a great cast, the movie, however, could not make it to the big leagues, such as Venom and others.

Although a lot many critics ridiculed its storyline and CGI effects, Emma Roberts has come forth to defend the film and take her stand as the one amongst many who loved it.

Emma Roberts played the role of a young Mary Parker, who is pregnant with Peter Parker, the future Spider-Man. She is also the sister-in-law of Ben Parker.

Talking about the movie with Variety, the It's Kind of a Funny Story actress mentioned that she “personally really loved Madame Web. I really enjoyed the movie." She then added that everyone in the movie was great, also praising the efforts taken by S.J. Clarkson, whom she also credited for being the reason she said yes to the movie.

Emma Roberts talks about Internet and social media trend

Further talking about the poor reception of the Sony film, Roberts stated, “If it wasn’t for internet culture and everything being made into a joke,” Madame Web would have performed great. She stressed that these days, people just tend to joke about almost everything.

In a very intelligent statement, the Nerve actress stated that the industry can’t simply guess what will be loved by the audience and what will perform poorly. She added that sometimes things work, and sometimes they don't.

Circling back to the internet trend these days, Roberts stated that sometimes things perform poorly, and that's when they are seen to be targeted on social media.

However, the Holidate star added that when you go watch a movie, following its critics, you ask yourself, “This did well?” Roberts stated that she is not scared of failure and that she is not scared about what people think of her.

Emma Roberts was promoting her latest movie, Space Cadet, during the interview, which is now available on Prime Video. You can watch Madame Web on Netflix.

