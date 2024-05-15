How To Watch Dakota Johnson's Madame Web Online? Streaming Details Explored

Madam Web, after concluding its failed run in theaters, has now made its OTT debut. Dakota Johnson's lead show made it the fourth entry in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. The film made quite a buzz before its release but eventually failed to impress viewers, making it one of the major flops of Sony. But those who missed the film can see it online, as the film is now available on streaming platforms.

Dakota Johnson's Madame Web is now available on Netflix

Released on February 12, 2024, Madam Web followed the storyline of Cassandra Webb aka Madame Web who is a New York-based paramedic, who starts having episodes of clairvoyance. As Johnson’s character struggles with her psychic powers and confronts her past, she is reluctantly forced to become a superhero as she protects three young girls who will become future Spider-Women and is being hunted down by Ezekiel Sims, played by Tahar Rahim.

The film is now finally available for streaming on Netflix. The film was made available on Netflix for US viewers. People from all across the globe, apart from the USA, may have to wait for a bit more time before they can watch the film online. The film is available to buy or rent via Prime Video, iTunes, and Microsoft Store for UK viewers.

Dakota Johnson on the failure of Madame Web

It’s no secret that Madame Web flopped pretty badly at the box office, garnering negative comments from both the public and critics. The film was even tagged as the "worst comic book movie” to date, by Rotten Tomatoes. Amid the film’s failure, the lead actress, Dakota Johnson was not shocked by the film’s negative performance. She shared in her interview with Bustle that she was not “not surprised that this has gone down the way it has.”

On being asked about the reasons for her preconceived conception, Johnson shared that it’s difficult to make big movies successful as a lot of strings are not being pulled by artistic pursuits whereas the committees make every small decision, making it a little difficult to work the way out of the film.

She stated, “Films are made by a filmmaker and a team of artists around them. You cannot make art based on numbers and algorithms. My feeling has been for a long time that audiences are extremely smart, and executives have started to believe that they’re not. Audiences will always be able to sniff out bullsh*t. Even if films start to be made with AI, humans aren’t going to f*cking want to see those.”

However, Johnson shared that she was happy with her experience of working in the film, as it was her first superhero film. But following she made her intent clear that she has no plans to make her comeback in the superhero cinema as it hardly makes sense to her.

“But it was definitely an experience for me to make that movie. I had never done anything like it before. I probably will never do anything like it again because I don’t make sense in that world. And I know that now. But sometimes in this industry, you sign on to something, and it’s one thing and then as you’re making it, it becomes a completely different thing, and you’re like, Wait, what? But it was a real learning experience, and of course it’s not nice to be a part of something that’s ripped to shreds, but I can’t say that I don’t understand,” she added.

It seems like Johnson had quite a learning experience on the sets of Madame Web, making her first superhero movie one of its kind. Nonetheless, fans can binge the movie on Netflix as the movie has already made her OTT debut.

