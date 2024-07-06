‘I’m Excited To Put Something...’: Emma Roberts Reveals Why She Joined Her Latest Film Space Cadet

Emma Roberts is currently making headlines for her work in her latest film, Space Cadet, in which she played the role of Rex Simpson. The film has an intriguing plot, as it follows Rex, who has always dreamed of becoming a NASA astronaut. Despite life not going as planned, she decides to give it another try by submitting a doctored letter to NASA's astronaut training program with the help of her best friend Nadine (Poppy Liu).

Roberts recently revealed what intrigued her about joining the project. She said that, with this movie, she is 'excited' to share something she believes will make people "smile and laugh." Read on further to know more details!



Emma Roberts reveals why she joined her new film Space Cadet

In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Emma Roberts shared that when she got the chance to depict the role of college dropout-turned-NASA trainee in Liz W. Garcia's latest film, Space Cadet, she was excited to take on a different type of role. Roberts said, “This movie kind of feels nostalgic, kind of early 2000s in a way, but also fresh and fun."

The Spymate actress further mentioned that with Space Cadet, she is excited to share something that she believes will make people "smile, laugh," adding "hopefully feel a little inspired." The outlet also asked the actress if her son, Rhodes Robert Hedlund, whom she welcomed with ex Garrett Hedlund, is into "space," to which she responded by saying that they "love space."

The 33-year-old explained that they have a routine where her son puts on his pajamas, and then they go outside to look at the stars before he goes to bed, noting, "he’s like, 'There’s so many stars.' There’s this childlike wonder about space at any age, but I don’t hear a lot of young girls saying they want to be astronauts."



Emma Roberts shared her experience working with director Liz W Garcia in Space Cadet

In an interview with Screen Rant, Emma Roberts gushed about working with the talented cast of her film Space Cadet. She said, "I was so lucky to get to work off of these energies, especially with comedy; it's all about who you're with." Roberts mentioned that everyone in the ensemble contributed something "genuine or funny" to the project.

She then revealed her experience working with the film director Liz W. Garcia, saying she made her feel "seen" and valued, which meant "so much" to her. The actress said that working with her on this project, and "To get to be a part of this from the ground up and really see it come to life was truly so special."

The Holidate actress added that she told the director that she would do "anything" with her, noting that she "hopes" she will get the "honor" to work with her again in the future.

Meanwhile, Liz W Garcia's film Space Cadet is now available to stream on Prime Video. The movie stars Emma Roberts, Tom Hopper, Yasha Jackson, Gabrielle Union, and Poppy Liu.