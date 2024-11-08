'I Regret It': Jordana Brewster Reveals Why She Didn’t Like Her Portrayal Of Mia In Fast & Furious Movie; DEETS Inside

Jordana Brewster expressed dissatisfaction with her portrayal of Mia Toretto in one of the Fast and Furious films. In an interview with ComingSoon, the actress, a key character in the beloved franchise, she discussed her least favorite installment. She noted that she felt she needed to bring more grit to her role in the franchise's fourth film.

The film marked her comeback and reunion with her co-actors Paul Walker and Dominic Toretto since 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. "When I came back, I was so excited and so happy, and it was just like this gift that then kept on giving because now we’re at 10," she recalled.

“But I recently watched one, four, and five, and Mia had this grittiness that in [the original] that I, it didn’t come back till five,” she added. Brester admitted that she didn’t like her “sh*t” performance and regretted after watching it. She wished she could time-travel in the film set and re-do her scenes. But she didn’t end her statement without expressing gratitude for being part of the franchise. “But yeah, it’s pretty awesome that it’s such a big part of people’s lives," she added.

Since her debut, Brewster has returned to the franchise five times, including films like Fast & Furious (2009), Fast Five (2011), Fast & Furious 6 (2013), Furious 7 (2015), F9 (2021), and Fast X (2023). She is also set to appear in the upcoming eleventh installment of the film and, expectedly, the final one in The Fast Saga.

Brewster hopes that her portrayal of Mia in the upcoming film will turn out just the way it did in the first and fifth installments. "I hope with the last one – if it is the last one – that it kind of goes back to the first one’s roots because that one, that, and five are my favorite, so I would love for it to have that same feel," she added.

The untitled Fast & Furious 11 is expected to hit theaters in 2026 after its April 2025 release date got postponed.