‘I Was Clueless’: Michael Keaton Opens Up On His Role In Dumbo; Claims He Let Tim Burton Down

Michael Keaton is preparing for his upcoming horror comedy, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. Ahead of the Tim Burton directorial hitting theaters next month, the actor recalled one of his performances in the 2019 movie. Keaton played a prominent role in Dumbo, which was his most average of the career.

While sitting down for an interview with The New York Times, the Hollywood star shared that he let down Burton through his performance in the film. Moreover, the actor claimed that his portrayal of V.A. Vandevere still bugs him sometimes.

In a conversation with the media outlet, Keaton said, “I love working with Tim so much, but I don’t think we ever really analyzed why we work pretty well together; we just do.” He further added, "I think I let him down on one movie, but that’s just me, and it bugs me to this day. I was clueless on Dumbo. I sucked in Dumbo.”

Meanwhile, as the actor spoke about his disappointing performance in the 2019 movie, the director, who was sitting beside him, said, “I don’t even know what you’re talking about, but whatever.”

Dumbo was based on the 1941 animated film, wherein an elephant named Dumbo was brought into the circus to entertain the audience. However, when a few men discovered that the animal could fly, they intended to take advantage of the situation.

As for the cast members who joined Keaton on the live-action film, they included Danny DeVito and Collin Farrell.

Speaking about the film, director Burton revealed that he was considering retiring from the film business after 2019, but the pumped-up response from the audience for Wednesday and Beetlejuice 2 motivated him to continue.

Talking to Variety during the promotions of his upcoming film, Tim Burton stated, "Honestly, after Dumbo, I really didn’t know. I thought that could have been it, really.” He continued to say, “I could have retired or become... well, I wouldn’t have become an animator again; that’s over."

Adding comments about his Netflix project and the Beetlejuice sequel, the filmmaker revealed, "This reinforced the feeling for me that it’s important that I do what I want to do because then everybody will benefit."

As for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Keaton will reprise his role of the ghost Beetlejuice alongside Winona Ryder and Jenna Ortega, who will portray the characters of Lydia and Astrid, respectively.

The sequel to the 1988 film is set to release on September 6.

