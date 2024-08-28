Jenna Ortega Says 'He Just Plopped The Beetlejuice Script In Front Of Me' Revealing How She Got The Role

Jenna Ortega is surely seeing heights of success at a very young age. Be it starring in the Scream franchise or featuring as popular Wednesday Adams, Jenna is clearly walking up the ladders to be claimed as one of the most versatile young actresses in Hollywood. However, she has chosen her genre to be horror and thriller, and probably Tim Burton has a role in it.

While Wednesday season 2 is in production, did you know how Jenna got the part for the Beetlejuice sequel? Well, it seemed the actress had no idea but the creator of this popular movie Tim had already selected her in his mind. In a recent conversation with Buzzfeed, Ortega spoke about it.

Jenna Ortega was invited by Buzzfeed to sit, play with puppies, and talk about her career ahead of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice release. Sharing when was the first time that Tim Burton offered her the role, Jenna said, “When I found out that I was actually going to do the job I was sitting in my car coming from some ADR sessions. Initially, I found out about Beetlejuice a couple of days after Wednesday premiered, and Tim told me that he wanted to talk about season 2 of Wednesday.” She further added, “I went with all these ideas and notes of where the show could go and he just plopped the Beetlejuice script in front of me.” Jenna even spoke in great lengths about Michael Keaton and shared how their first interaction went given she is a big fan of the actor.

Advertisement

Michael Keaton played the titular character in the OG Beetlejuice movie. Along with the cast from the previous film, Michael is also returning to reprise his role in the sequel. Though he might have a restricted time limit onscreen. Beetlejuice 2 will focus on Lydia’s (Winona Ryder) and her daughter Astrid's (Jenna Ortega) life and their troubled relationship.

The Deetz family returns home to Winter River after a tragic accident. While Lydia deals with some otherworldly situations, her rebellious daughter Astrid doesn’t make anything better as discovers a mysterious portal to the afterlife. What will happen to the Deetz family is to be seen. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is going to hit the theatres on September 6, 2024.

Jenna also shared a little tease as to what might the audience expect from Wednesday season 2 which is currently under production. The actress shared, “We’re shooting episodes 201 and 204 right now and there’s a lot happening in those episodes. It feels like every day we’re tackling a big scene.” This definitely ignites some curiosity among the audience to know what the new season has in store for them.

Advertisement

What are your thoughts about Jenna Ortega getting a role in such a prestigious project like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice? Let us know.

ALSO READ: Jenna Ortega Reveals One Surprising Thing That She Stole From The Sets Of Her Netflix Series Wednesday