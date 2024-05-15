Cannes Film Festival 2024: All Major Sales So Far Headlining Tom Hiddleston, Willem Dafoe, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth & More

The opening of Cannes Film Festival 2024 saw Meryl Streep grace the film festival in a flowing white gown. Veteran actresses Juliette Binoche stunned in red and Jane Fonda donned black. As far as sales are concerned, some major projects have been undertaken this year.

Neon picks up Alpha by Julia Ducournau, while Apple buys the thriller Tenzing. Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim are lined up for the next film made by the director of Titane, which will begin shooting in the fall.

Cannes Film Festival 2024 sales update

Neon has accomplished four Palme d’Or victories with last year’s Cannes Film Festival purchase of Anatomy of a Fall. In addition, Neon also got hold of Robot Dreams and Perfect Days. Furthermore, Netflix backed May December with 11 million USD as other prominent titles like Jeanne du Barry and The Taste of Things were sold at the festival. All this even as a writers' strike looms.

Many titles in this year's Official Selection are still available for acquisition, with contestants from Neon, A24, MUBI, and Searchlight all competing for attention.

ALSO READ: Cannes Film Festival 2024 Kicks Off With Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig, And Jury Photocall; See CLIPS Here

Film acquisitions done during the Cannes Film Festival 2024

Tenzing

Apple competed at the Cannes festival and bought a thriller that follows Sherpa Tenzing Norgay’s Everest expedition, starring Tom Hiddleston and Willem Dafoe. Luke Davies wrote the film with a great connection to the Tenzing family.

Parthenope

A24 has also scooped up Parthenope, directed by Paolo Sorrentino and starring Gary Oldman, which was shot in Capri and Naples.

The Substance

The Substance, a body horror movie by Coralie Fargaet about a product that changes users’ appearance by de-aging them, stars Margaret Qualley as well as Dennis Quaid and Demi Moore.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Warner Bros. Pictures will release Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga on May 24, 2024, starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth.

Anora

Neon additionally got Sean Baker’s Anora, which is a 35mm-shot sex worker rom-com romp.

Alpha

Alpha, Julia Ducournau’s genre-bending film featuring Golshifteh Farahani and Tahar Rahim, was acquired by Neon. The production will commence in the autumn.

Universal Language

Matthew Rankin’s surreal comedy Universal Language, set in Winnipeg, will be released under Oscilloscope.

Kinds of Kindness

Yorgos Lanthimos’ Kinds of Kindness, which has an ensemble cast consisting of Emma Stone, among others, including Willem Dafoe, shall be released on June 21, 2024.

Ernest Cole: Lost and Found

Magnolia Pictures acquired Raoul Peck’s documentary film about the Black freelance photographer in the titular film Ernest Cole: Lost and Found, with the voice of Ernest Cole from LaKeith Stanfield.

Ghost Cat Anzu

GKIDS has secured the Japanese anime film Ghost Cat Anzu, about an 11-year-old girl living with her grandfather's ghost cat, by India Donaldson.

Rumours

Bleecker Street has taken on Guy Maddin, Galen Johnson & Evan Johnson's Rumours with Alicia Vikander and Cate Blanchett featuring as its main stars.

On Becoming a Guinea Fowl

Rungano Nyoni’s On Becoming a Guinea Fowl, being distributed by A24, was filmed in Zambia.

Horizon: An American Saga

Kevin Costner's western passion project, Horizon: An American Saga, is due for release on June 28th, 2024.

Good One

Metrograph Pictures will distribute India Donaldson’s family drama and coming-of-age story, Good One.

