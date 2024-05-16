Law Roach Challenges Barbie's Dressing Notion Citing Zendaya's Spiderman Look; Says 'Been Doing It For a While Now'

In the dazzling world of fashion and Hollywood, Law Roach shines as a star designer, crafting jaw-dropping looks. He is known for designing A-list celebrities like Zendaya, Celine Dion, and Arina Grande.

Recently, Roach shared some insights on method dressing. He claimed that it’s not Barbie who started this trend, but it’s been a while since they have been done for a long time now. He majorly talked about a look he designed for Zendaya, reflecting his method dressing skills. Let’s take a closer look at what look Roach is talking about.

The Zendaya Spider-man Look

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Law Roach shed light on some of the most unforgettable looks he created for the stars. One of the standout moments Law Roach discussed was Zendaya’s appearance at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home. In December 2021, Zendaya wore a Valentino Couture gown, paying homage to the iconic superhero with her attire. Roach made sure every detail, from Zendaya’s outfit to her mask, reflected Spider-Man’s essence.

During the interview, Law Roach took a moment to straighten out a common mix-up about method dressing. He claimed that it was not Barbie—Margot Robbie who started the trend. But he and his team have been doing it for a while now. “I know everybody thinks it started with Barbie but you know we’ve been doing it for a while now,” he said. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zendaya Opens Up About Earning For Family At Young Age; Challengers Actress Wishes To Have Attended School

Advertisement

The accessories added to Zendaya's glam

Roach clarified that the practice of method dressing is where an actor fully immerses themselves into the character’s mindset. He claimed that method dressing has been a staple for Zendaya.

At the premiere, Zendaya stole the show with her breathtaking outfit with delicate spider web patterns. It had everything—a plunging neckline, a low back, and a daring thigh-high slit that left everyone in awe. And let’s not forget the details—a black lace, domino mask, chic Louboutin stilettos, and sparkling Bulgari jewelry. Zendaya knows how to rock the accessories. But here’s the thing—this wasn’t Zendaya’s first rodeo with superhero-inspired fashion.

Roach wasn’t just focused on Zendaya’s stunning looks; he also made sure Tom Holland shone on the red carpet. Holland’s custom suit, meticulously designed by Roach, added to the glamour of the evening. Roach expressed his pride in dressing the couple. He wanted to make the Spider-Man and Mary Jane’s essence shine on the red carpet.

ALSO READ: 'She's The Best': Zendaya Opens Up About Serena Williams' Reactions To Challengers Movie

Margot Robbie and Zendaya’s Method Dressing Journey

Andrew Mukamal, another acclaimed designer collaborated with various designers to curate outfits for Margot Robbie. He recreated life-sized versions of Barbie’s iconic wardrobe. This wasn’t just about putting on clothes; it was about stepping into the world of Barbie and bringing her essence to life.

During the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour, Zendaya paid tribute to different characters from the Spidey universe. From a Roberto Cavalli gown inspired by Dr. Octopus at the Ballon d’Or ceremony to channeling the Green Goblin in an exquisite Valentino suit on The Graham Norton Show, she’s done it all.

Moreover, Zendaya has been weaving web motifs into her outfits throughout the tour—another interesting way to promote her films.

ALSO READ: 'It Was Amazing': Stylist Law Roach Reveals He Got 'Emotional' While Dressing Celine Dion For Grammys 2024