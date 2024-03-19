'I Was Lost': Drake Bell Opens Up About History Of Abuse And Reflects On Past Mistakes In Quiet On Set Docuseries

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Drake Bell is reflecting on his past mistakes in the new and very controversial Investigation Discovery documentary.

In the documentary titled Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, the Drake and Josh star gets candid for the first time about the repeated sexual abuse he faced as a teenager, perpetrated by Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck, who was later convicted.

Here's Drake Bell's recollection of the challenging times he faced and the subsequent mistakes he made in the aftermath.

Drake Bell discusses how his trauma led him down a dark path

In the final segment of the four-part documentary, Bell, 37, shared how his trauma led him down a dark path.

“There was definitely a slow decline in my mental health and sobriety—I mean, DUIs, behaviors that were happening because I was, I was lost,” Bell said in the last installment of the four-part docuseries.

He continued, “Right after Drake and Josh, I was signed, and then I released my second album. I made some really cool movies, but I would have stints of sobriety, and then I would, you know — the pressure would be too much, and all of these demons that I had were very difficult to work through.”

“And so I think a lot of my self-destructive behavior would always just be a temporary fix, and it [would] always creep back up. I went through this bankruptcy and lost my house. I mean, it was absolutely devastating,” the actor and singer added.

Furthermore, in the later parts of the concluding episode of Quiet on Set, which aired on Monday, March 18, Drake Bell also discussed allegations related to attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating harmful material to minors.

Here's what he says:

Drake Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and community service after pleading guilty

During the sentencing hearing in 2021, the victim, according to Entertainment Weekly, called Bell “the epitome of evil” and accused him of grooming her since the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her at 15. “He was calculating. He preyed on me and sexually abused me,” she said, and she also reportedly accused him of sending her pictures of his genitals. “He is a monster and a danger to children,” the victim allegedly added.

The actor, however, was not charged for doing anything physical, and his legal team on his behalf disputed the allegations of misconduct, insisting at the time that the contact included only text messages, not photos, and not anything sexual in nature.

Addressing the matter on Quiet on Set, Bell said, “I took responsibility for that; you know, I did what was asked of me, but the media grabbed a hold of so much information, and it absolutely destroyed me.”

In the docuseries, Bell added, “And I started to spin out of control. If I had continued down that path, that could very likely be the end of my story.”

Regarding his path to recovery, the ex-Nickelodeon actor noted, “I was at rock bottom, and so I checked into treatment, and I got to go through a lot of trauma therapy, a lot of grief therapy, and be surrounded by people who, for the first time in a long time, wanted to just see me get better.”

Entertainment Weekly also claims that the actor was accused of physical and verbal abuse by an ex-girlfriend in 2020. He, however, denied those allegations back then, and there is no explicit mention of the same in the documentary in question.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

