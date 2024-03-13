Drake Bell Opens Up About Getting Assaulted On The Amanda Show; Nickelodeon Star Calls It 'Calculated'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Drake Bell opened up about a traumatizing experience he went through while acting on a Nickelodeon Show. The Amanda Show star claimed that Brian Peck, the dialogue coach, sexually assaulted him. The actor stated the accusations in the upcoming documentary series, Quiet on the Set: Dark Side of Kids TV. The series discloses the brutality on the sets of teen shows from the 1990s and 2000s. Dan Schneider was the producer of the majority of the shows.

Bell entered the industry at the age of five after his parents split up. While the actor had a strained relationship with his father, it deteriorated after the dialogue coach took over as Drake and Josh star's manager. Bell's father was initially suspicious of Peck, but when the actor's father confronted him about it, Drake was not pleased.

Drake Bell's Assault Allegations Against Brian Peck

In the interview clips of the docuseries, Drake Bell spoke at length about being assaulted at a young age. He said, “Brian and I became really close because we had a lot of the same interests, which, looking back, I think was probably a little calculated.” Bell revealed that Peck and the actor came close because of the similar interests they shared.

The All That actor confessed to how one night he ended up being assaulted by his dialogue coach. Drake revealed, “I was sleeping on the couch where I usually sleep and I woke up to him... I opened my eyes and I woke up and he was…he was sexually assaulting me. And I froze, and was in complete shock and had no idea what to do or how to react.” He added, “You know anytime I had an audition or anytime I needed to work on dialogue or anything, I somehow ended up back at Brian's house. And it just got worse, and worse, and worse, and worse, and I was just trapped. I had no way out. The abuse was extensive and it got pretty brutal.”

How Did Bell Drake Come Out Of Abuse?

Bell Drake shared in the series that it was difficult for him to come out of the abuse, and he got into alcoholism and drugs. During the 2006 trial of Peck in the Drake Bell case, the manager pleaded not guilty. However, Brian Peck faced 16 months in prison and was later labeled as a sex offender.



The actor, too, was sentenced to two years of community service and probation after pleading guilty to two accusations in 2021. After Bell’s identity was disclosed, a statement was released by Nickelodeon that read, "Now that Drake Bell has disclosed his identity as the plaintiff in the 2004 case, we are dismayed and saddened to learn of the trauma he has endured, and we commend and support the strength required to come forward." The documentary series will feature interviews with Drake Bell's writers, directors, and co-stars. The series will premiere on March 17–18, 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

