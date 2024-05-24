'I Was Really Nervous': Sunny Hostin Recalls Working With Barbara Walters In Early Days Of The View

Sunny Hostin, co-host of the popular daytime talk show The View, recently revealed details about her early days on the show, including working with the legendary Barbara Walters. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly ahead of the release of her new book, Summer on Highland Beach, Hostin discussed the nerves and challenges she faced in her early days on the iconic talk show as per US Weekly.

Nervous beginnings for Sunny Hostin

Reflecting on her debut on The View, Hostin admitted to being nervous, given the show's legacy as Barbara Walters' creation. Hostin described her first interactions with Walters during the audition process, stating, "I worked with Barbara Walters when I was auditioning." However, their relationship did not begin smoothly, with Hostin recalling Walters' tough demeanor. "She was tough," Hostin explained. "She would look at my questions, and I would change my questions."

Barbara Walters' seal of approval

Despite the initial obstacles, Hostin eventually gained Walters' approval. "She was like, 'You'll do well here,'" Hostin remembered what Walters said. This validation from Walters, a pioneer in journalism and television, meant a lot to Hostin as she began her journey with The View.

Hostin faced new challenges as she transitioned from her background as a legal analyst and correspondent to the more personal and vulnerable setting of The View. "You really have to bear a lot of your personality," she said.

Advice from co-hosts

Hostin received support and guidance from her more experienced co-hosts, including Joy Behar, who provided invaluable advice. "Joy Behar explained to me that once you open up your mouth and give a view, a belief, 50% of the country is going to hate you," said Hostin.

Hostin has become more at ease and focused in her role on The View. "Eight years in, I'm so centered. I'm so authentically myself," Hostin said confidently. She acknowledged the initial struggle of wanting to be liked by everyone but stressed the importance of remaining true to oneself. "I don't really care if people don't agree with that," Hostin said.

New book and historical importance

Hostin's latest book, Summer on Highland Beach, has personal significance for her. The book is set in Highland Beach, America's oldest Black resort community, and aims to shed light on often-overlooked aspects of American history. Hostin believes in preserving and sharing such histories, particularly given the erasure of marginalized voices in mainstream narratives.

Hostin hopes that by including impactful anecdotes in her book, she can educate readers about lesser-known aspects of American history. She compared this approach to giving children broccoli with seasoning, saying, "They don't really want to hear about history." By providing these "spoonfuls" of historical information, Hostin hopes to engage readers and broaden their understanding of the rich tapestry of American history.

