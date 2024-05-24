Tracy Spiridakos Opens Up About Her Exit From Chicago P.D. After Season 11; Confesses 'It Was a Hard Decision'

Tracy Spiridakos is ready to leave the character of Hailey Upton from Chicago P.D. behind. The actress who has been a part of the show for 8 seasons is now calling it quits.

Tracy opened up about the decision to leave the show in a recent interview. The star explained why it was a “hard decision” for her and expressed only love towards the cast and crew of the series. Here’s what Tracy Spiridakos said about quitting Chicago P.D.

Tracy Spiridakos talks about quitting Chicago P.D.

Tracy Spiridakos recently revealed the real reason behind her exit from Chicago P.D. The actress joined the hit show in Season 4 and will last appear in Season 11. In a conversation with Variety, the actress revealed how during Season 10 she decided that the 11th season would be her last.

Tracy recalled informing show writer and producer Gwen Sigan of her decision to leave. "I decided at the end of my sixth season, which is when I had reached out to Gwen and to everyone at Wolf to let them know that I just wanted to do one more year," the actress disclosed.

Spiridakos reveals how the decision did not come easily to her. The star spoke about the “very very hard” decision because of how much she loves the cast and crew of the show. She also credited them for being “incredible people.” Tracy revealed that the reason she was quitting the show was because she was curious about “what was out there for” her and wanted to “switch it up.”

Tracy Spiridakos talks about her character on Chicago P.D.

Tracy played Hailey Upton on the show for 8 Seasons. The star spoke about the two qualities of Hailey’s she wishes she had. She explained how Hailey’s vulnerability is her strength while adding that being vulnerable is not her strongest suit in real life.

The second quality of Hailey’s that the actress likes is her ability to be herself. “She doesn’t care if you love her or if you don’t,” Tracy added. She also revealed how these two qualities have “rubbed off” on her because of the fictional character. Tracy Spiridakos is set to appear for the last time in the season finale. The Season 11 finale of Chicago P.D. will air on NBC at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 22.

