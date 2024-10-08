'I Wish No One Knew': Billie Eilish Reveals The ONE Thing She Will Never Talk About In Public Again

Billie Eilish claims that she would not want to talk about her dating life and sexuality in public again. The Grammy-winning singer revealed to Vogue that she regretted talking about her attraction towards women in a public domain while in an interview with Variety’s The Power of Women issue.

The Bird of Feather singer claimed that her statements made a huge deal on the internet. She further stated that she didn't intend on coming out at that stage in life, but still took a chance.

In conversation with the entertainment portal, Eilish stated, “I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever.” She further added, “And I hope that they never will again.”

“And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again,” claimed Eilish.

The musician shared that she is still young and navigating her life through fame and popularity. On the personal front, the singer was previously linked with Jesse Rutherford, a band member from The Neighborhood. However, according to the reports, the duo parted ways in 2022.

Before, Eilish was also dating actor Matthew Tyler Vorce, about whom she talked in her Apple TV+ documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry.

The Oscar-winning star further talked about her bad experiences with the media outlet. She said, “We’re all babies. We’re all little kids growing up and learning ourselves.”

In an earlier interview with Elle, the 21-year-old singer had talked about her relationship with the guys. She revealed, “Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No. Where’s that energy with men? I just wanted to make a song once, and then I kept making songs. I never said, ‘Hey, pay attention to my life.’”

On the other hand, the singer shared, “It takes a while to find yourself, and I think it’s really unfair, the way that the internet bullies you into talking about who you are and what you are.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Eilish released her third and the latest studio album in May 2024, under the title Hit Me Hard Hard and Soft, which went on to be heard quite a lot across the countries.

