Ice Spice isn't getting upset when it comes to people making fun of her friend Taylor Swift, instead, she is teasing them back. The rapper clapped back at the crowd during her performance on July 7 at the Rolling Loud Europe Festival in Austria after they jeered her song Karma, which she collaborated with Swift.

Ice Spice blows kisses to the audience booing her for playing Karma

When the audience started booing and showing thumbs down. Ice, though, managed the situation carefully, only blowing kisses to the crowd in response. Swift gushed about how simple it was to work with Ice when she released the Midnights track remix for Karma last year.

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift's growing friendship

Since their collaboration, the two have remained close, and Swift has even offered Ice some helpful advice. Ice remarked in an interview, "I'll never forget that moment I had in the studio with Taylor, She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music and everything's going to be fine.'"

Furthermore, Ice Spice and Swift attended major events together, such as the 2023 MTV VMAs and the 2024 Super Bowl. The hit song from Tortured Poet's Department even made an appearance at Coachella in April to offer support to Ice's set at the California music festival.

Advertisement

The pair also surprised the crowd by playing Karma during Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour stop in New Jersey in May 2023.

Are Ice Spice and Taylor Swift collaborating on another song?

Ice recently hinted at whether or not Swift might appear on Y2K, her debut album. Ice suggested the possibility of another collaboration between the two when Entertainment Tonight inquired about Swift repaying the favor by featuring on one of her songs. Ice Spice said, "I think she did me the favor. But I don't know. Let's see, let's see, let's see."

ALSO READ: 'That Would Be My Guess': When Ben Affleck Revealed Jennifer Lopez Would Change THIS About Him