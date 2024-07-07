'That Would Be My Guess': When Ben Affleck Revealed Jennifer Lopez Would Change THIS About Him

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s marriage has been making headlines since the day the celebrity couple tied the knot. According to media reports, all is not well in the duo’s paradise of love, and the pair are allegedly heading for separation. JLO and Affleck's relationship history goes way back to the early 2000s when the two first started dating.

The popular couple in the industry reignited their love for each other in 2021 and married in 2023. While reports of the duo parting ways loom over the internet, here’s a look at what the AIR actor once stated about JLO wanting to see changes in him.

Jennifer Lopez wants Ben Affleck to have more Brevity

During his appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show, Affleck opened up on the things the Marry Me actress wished to change in him. While in conversation with the host of the show, the Good Will Hunting actor was asked about things that JLO tolerates about him and wishes to change, to which the Hollywood star responded, “She would probably want to cultivate brevity in the way I speak.”

Affleck further added, “I tend to go—I don’t know if you’ve noticed that I go on and on and on and on and on. I talk a lot, and I love talking in circles. She’s never said that to me, but that would be my guess.”

During the interview, the Deep Water star praises his wife’s beauty, intelligence, and popularity. The actor revealed that Lopez’s fame amongst her fans “is bananas.”

Jennifer Lopez does not like Ben Affleck’s smoking habits

According to Ben Affleck, the Altas star hates his smoking habits. The actor had put his cigars on the backfoot in the 2000s, and he did quit smoking. However, Affleck seems to be back with cigarettes in his hands, which Lopez is not happy with.

A source close to the couple revealed to an entertainment outlet, “J. Lo loves Ben, but she’s tired of his nasty cigarettes.” They continued, “She put up with his smoking at first because it’s his only vice left, and she didn’t want to be a nag, but she can’t stand it.”

Another source also claimed that the actress-singer hates cigarette smoke. Though Affleck tries not to smoke in front of his wife, JLO would want the actor to quit it permanently.

Is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage in trouble due to being in the spotlight?

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are figuring their way out of the rough road that their marriage has hit, one of the reasons that the sources have pointed out for the troubled union is the couple’s race to constantly be in the spotlight. Speaking of their relationship, Affleck shared in a 2023 interview that he did not want his union to be open on social media.

In the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the Gone Girl actor recalled saying to Lopez, “Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media.’”

Affleck further added that he soon realized that it wasn’t fair to his partner to live with any kind of restriction at all. Hence, the 51-year-old claimed they are growing in the relationship and compromising wherever needed.

While the fans of JLO and BEN Affleck still hope for reconciliation between the two, the media reports suggest otherwise. Neither has spoken for or against the rumors yet, but sources close to them suggest that the duo is no longer happy together.

