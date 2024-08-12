'If Marvel Calls…’: Kit Harington Addresses His MCU Debut In Eternals Three Years After His Appearance

Kit Harrington is back in action with HBO’s cult drama Industry which revolves around a group of graduates who are fighting for a position in a prestigious investment bank. After the horrible reception of Game of Thrones’ final season and a blink-and-miss appearance in Marvel’s Eternals, Harrington needed this solid comeback!

In his brief venture into MCU’s Eternals, he played Dane Whitman which meant to set him up to become Black Knight—a niche but beloved character of Marvel franchise. However, after an underwhelming performance at the box office, any future possibilities of his character were indefinitely shelved.

Speaking to GQ, Harrington revealed that he agreed to be in the film not because the character was interesting but simply because it was connected to one of the biggest superhero franchises. “I'm not gonna pretend I took that [role] because it was different and interesting. If Marvel calls, you gotta do it,” he quipped.

Eternals was about a race of immortal beings with supernatural powers who have secretly lived on the planet for years until an impending doom forces them to resurface and team up against a common foe.

The film also starred Harrington’s GOT co-star and on-screen brother Richard Madden as Ikaris. The cast also included Angelina Jolie, Barry Keoghan, Hannah Dodd, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Kumail Nanjiani and a cameo by Harry Styles.

Harrington might have made his MCU cameo for the sake of it but his latest project Industry is something very close to his heart. Although he joined the show in its third season, he has been a fan for a while. “It stood out as totally unique,” he told the outlet.

When writers Mickey Down and Konrad Kay learned about his interest in possibly being part of the show, they didn’t hesitate to bring a household name on board, without an audition, which the actor found alarming.

“Because you walk onto set and you can feel them going, What if he's not right? And you feel the pressure of. What if what I do is not right for them?” he added. Thankfully he put all reservations to rest by delivering one of his best performances after Game of Thrones.

Industry Season 3 is available to stream on Max or Jio Cinema.