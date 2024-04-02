iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Cher Receives Icon Award From Meryl Streep, Shares Powerful Winning Speech

Cher, for her contributions to the music industry and pop culture in her over six-decade-long career, was honored with the Icon Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1. The music luminary is the only female artist ever to notch No. 1 on the Billboard charts in every one of the last seven decades, as noted by Meryl Steep in her introduction speech for the singer.

Streep, who honored Cher with the aforementioned accolade, added about her famous friend, “When I think of Cher, I think of her giant heart. How open it is. How battered it is. And how strong it is. How she leads with her heart in everything she does. In her acting, her singing, her dancing, her dressing. She puts it all out there. It's brought her lots of prestigious awards. But it has pulled her to work on behalf of our veterans and for LQBTQ rights and for many, many more.”

After Streep’s heartwarming introduction and before accepting her honor at the 2024 iHeart Radio Awards, Cher serenaded the viewers with a rendition of her Grammy-winning song Believe, along with Jennifer Hudson.

Cher accepts iHeartRadio Icon Award with unforgettable speech — Reminisces about her days that were not all rainbows and sunshine

Advertisement

Meryl Streep presented the award to Cher, saying, “You know that Cher has had a No. 1 record in every one of the last seven decades. She's the only woman in U.S. history to have done that. What does it take to have those kinds of legs, right? We all want to know. It's not 15 minutes of fame anymore. You're lucky to get seven seconds of somebody’s fractured attention — never mind seven decades.”

In her acceptance speech for the Icon Award on Monday, Cher said, "I don't usually talk about it, but I have been down so many times you could not believe it.” The veteran crooner added, “Dropped by record companies, couldn't get a job…they said, ‘Oh, she's so over.’ But I never gave up my dream.”

To wrap up her acceptance speech for the grant, Cher shared some advice with everyone there on her big day: “Have a dream and don't give it up no matter what happens. If you have a dream and stick with it, you will have a wonderful life and it will probably come true.”

Cher could also be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — Whether she will accept the honor remains a question, though!

As Cher receives the iHeartRadio Icon Award, she's also a contender for induction into the prestigious Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She's currently in fifth place in the fan vote with about 272,000 votes, per Music Times. Cher is closely trailing other music legends like Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, and Peter Frampton, in the race for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Advertisement

If the musician gets inducted though, following the approval of a panel of experts, it is unclear if she’ll accept the honor.

“You know what, I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars…I'm never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves,” Cher told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime talk show last year.