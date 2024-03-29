'There Is Only One GOAT': Kanye West Claims He 'Washed' Drake And Kendrick Lamar

Feuds in the Hip-Hop scene do take some peculiar turns over a short period. This time, Kanye West’s beef with Kendrick Lamar and Drake could be seen going viral on social media.

Below are the details of the post everyone is talking about, by the artist now known as Ye.

Kanye West’s social media post

The voice that could be heard in the song I Wonder could now be seen putting forth strong statements on social media. In his recent and vigorously spreading post, Ye reached a grand audience and declared himself as the “goat.”

He further mentioned two acclaimed names from the hip-hop scene. Referring to Drake, Kanye West claimed he had "washed" the Rich Baby Daddy artist during their concert.

Fans of the rap scene could also read a statement involving the artist behind "Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst."

"Everyone knows I washed Kendrick on No More Parties in LA," wrote Ye, sharing his post with his 20 million Instagram followers.

The post continued, mentioning several other prominent names in the music industry. The American Boy singer took this opportunity to state, "Everyone knows I washed Drake at the Free Hoover concert. Everyone knows I brought Adidas into this culture and I took them out. Everyone knows Demna, Virgil, Jerry, Kim all worked for me. I made Yeezus, Dark Fantasy, Pablo, Graduation, Throne, 808s. I made Runaway, Devil in a New Dress, Father Stretch. I am the only person to come back to number one after cancellation. There is only one goat. I stand by me. My friends call me Ye :)."

When and why did Kanye West make this post?

The long Instagram post by the Father Stretch My Hands singer comes following the fire-causing lines by Kendrick Lamar.

Dissing out in the track called Like That, which is a collaboration between Future and Metro Boomin, the It's On Again artist rapped, "M***k the Big 3, n***a, it's just big me."

These lines caused major gossip in the hip-hop scene since its release.

Meanwhile, Rick Ross has shown support towards Kendrick and Future, as he recently shared a video of himself, in which Ross could be seen grooving to the beats of Like That.

Although there has not been any direct response from Drake to the lines of Wesley’s Theory artist in the aforementioned song, he simply shared an Instagram post where he wrote, "They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy."

