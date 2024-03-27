When Conor McGregor Wanted To Punch P Diddy After Meeting Him for the First Time: ‘Was About To Give Him a Left to the Chin’

One of America’s most popular rappers, Sean Combs, also known as P Diddy, Puff Daddy, Diddy, and Love, has found himself embroiled in several controversies in the last few months. The rapper and mogul Sean Combs is facing legal troubles after federal agents accused him of sexual trafficking.

In November 2023, singer Cassie, who dated Combs, accused him of rape and physical abuse spanning more than a decade. Since then, Combs’ public image has suffered a severe beating.

On Monday morning, US Department of Homeland Security agents raided two of the Combs' mansions as part of the investigation by federal authorities in New York.

That also takes us back to a throwback to 2014, when UFC fighter Conor McGregor wanted to hit Sean Combs. It was less than complimentary, and McGregor said he was tempted to deliver the rapper/actor/entrepreneur “a left to the chin.”

What Happened between Conor McGregor and Sean Combs ?

McGregor had accused Sean Combs of being rude to him when the pair met at a college American football game in 2014. Though McGregor got a picture alongside the music mogul, he wasn’t impressed with the conduct.

Speaking on Ireland’s Late Show, McGregor said, “P Diddy's a little up his own a***, to be honest. Now, we were at a college football game, UCLA... But he is, you know what I mean? He didn't even want to get in the picture, barely shook my hand.

McGregor continued, "I was about to just give him a left to the chin, real quick. This is LA isn't it, you just go around meeting people, so I'm just having fun. But, P Diddy was on the bottom of the list of people I wanted to meet. Especially after finally meeting him."

Although this happened in 2014, it just reminds us of how the meeting between top UFC fighter Sean Combs happened.

The numerous sexual trafficking allegations against Sean Combs have dealt a huge blow to his business empire. More than a dozen companies have cut ties with Revolt, the TV network Combs co-founded. His most recent album was nominated for the best progressive R&B album at the Grammy Awards, but Combs did not attend.

