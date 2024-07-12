“I'm Done Feeling Shame”: Country Singer Margo Price Reveals Why She Underwent Rhinoplasty

Margo Price, 41, a musician, recently opened up about her recent cosmetic procedures. On July 10, she shared on Substack that she underwent sinus surgery, septoplasty, and rhinoplasty. These surgeries were prompted by years of difficulty breathing, multiple broken noses, and enduring criticism about her appearance.

Price candidly discussed experiencing chronic cyberbullying. In her post titled "As Plain as the Nose on My Face," she recounted facing online harassment whenever she expressed political views or appeared on television. She revealed the profound impact it had on her, describing the pain she endured and her occasional desire to retreat from public life as her career progressed.

Margo's struggles with sinus pressure and media messaging

Margo went on to say that although she could put up with the looks-related bullying, the sinus pressure had been excruciating. She revealed that migraines, blurred vision, and breathing difficulties from blocked sinuses were significantly impacting both her career and daily life.

Price stated that she had also written about her early drinking and drug use, which resulted in some of her broken noses. She stated that at one point, the pressure inside her brain was so great that she believed her eardrum "was going to rupture," only to later discover it was due to blockages and bone spurs.

Reflecting on her decision to undergo surgery, Margo humorously remarked that since she was addressing health issues, she might as well take care of the cosmetic aspects too.

Margo recalled how, as a young girl, she absorbed society's subtle messages conveyed through the media. She expressed her belief that a girl's value was often judged by her appearance.

Advertisement

She candidly shared the pain of feeling inadequate and described struggling with the belief that she would never measure up due to her appearance, particularly her perpetually crooked nose. Margo lamented that no amount of makeup, clothing, or hairstyle could alleviate her feelings because the issue was visibly present in front of her face.

Price works with two doctors for her procedures

Price disclosed that she collaborated with two doctors, Dr. Shawn Nasseri and Dr. Jason Champagne, for her procedures. Three months after the surgery, she noted significant improvements in her breathing and singing capabilities.

She admitted to initial concerns that her voice might change, but happily reported no noticeable difference. Reflecting on her self-image and acceptance, Price admitted it was a challenging journey to embrace her new appearance. She realized that fixing her nose didn't solve everything as she had hoped.

Despite the surgeries, Price candidly shared that she continued to struggle with her mental health. She felt compelled to be open about this struggle because she had admirers who looked up to her. She found solace in her loved ones, emphasizing that music had always been her salvation and a crucial tool for managing her emotions.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sofía Vergara Reveals Her Wish To Get Plastic Surgery Done; Says She Does Not Believe In Fillers