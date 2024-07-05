Why Has Former Howard Stern Show Writer Been Asked To Take A Mental Health Evaluation? Find Out Here

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence and physical abuse.

Elisa Jordana, the former Howard Aster Show writer, has been asked to undergo a mental health evaluation. The former writer is asked to undergo this following a brutal fight with her then boyfriend on YouTube livestream. Jordana was pleaded guilty to battery for hitting and punching her then boyfriend Bahram Alipour in the car. As reported by Page Six, after pledging in May, she received a 12-month probation, 45 hours of community service, 12 hours of anger management class, and a small fine.

Elisa Jordana, an ex-Howard Stern writer, was asked to take a mental health evaluation

Elisa Jordana, a former Howard Stern Show writer, pleaded guilty to violence after being detained for violently beating a guy. It is believed that he was her romantic partner on a livestream with whom she had a physical fight. According to Page Six, Jordana entered the plea in May and received 12 months of probation, 45 hours of community service, 12 hours of anger management training, and a minor fine, as per the court records acquired by Page Six on Friday.

In addition, the judge ordered that the YouTuber undergo a mental health evaluation and get any therapy that the examiner recommended. Jordana was arrested in Palm Beach, Florida, after footage of her repeatedly striking her fiancé, Bahram Alipour, was published on her YouTube channel. She and Alipour, also known as Zscorro on YouTube.

The whole incident took place while they were driving in a car when she began beating him while questioning him about his suspected infidelity. To which Zscorro stated, "She just like, almost broke my nose. F-k you, c-t!" Zscorro then grabbed her hair and yanked it before punching her in the face and demanding she stop the car.

Elisa Jordana comments after the unfortunate incident

As reported by Page Six, Elisa Jordana apologized for her behavior after being freed from police custody. She told TMZ at the time, "I'm very sorry for my actions during my livestream." I wish that hadn't happened. I'm not proud of this moment."

She also expressed relief that the livestream had been engaged throughout the confrontation. She was afraid her ex-fiancé would have damaged her further. Meanwhile, Jordana may ask for early termination of her probation after six months if all of the terms of her agreement are met.

