'I'm Entering My Actress Era': Kim Kardashian Recalls Her Experience Watching All Seasons Of The Crown

Kim Kardashian reflected on her career achievements and life in the finale episode of The Kardashians season 5, which aired on July 25. She said she's working on improving herself and growing in her career. Kardashian even joked that after watching all the seasons of The Crown, she believes she could 'rule a country.' Read on further to know more details!

Kim Kardashian thinks she could 'rule a country' after watching The Crown

Kim Kardashian opened up about how her life has changed in the finale episode of season 5 of The Kardashians. According to People magazine, the SKKN creator shared in a confessional that this year has "been so good" for her.

She further remarked, "I am entering my actress era. I had no clue this was going to happen," noting that she has taken some time off to focus on being the "best" mother she could be. Kim said that she has "learned so much" and then joked that after watching the entire season of The Crown, she felt she could "fully f***ing rule a country."

Kim Kardashian reveals she's partnering with Ryan Murphy again on another project

Kim Kardashian began her acting journey this year and appeared as Siobhan Walsh, a personal publicist in the twelfth season of American Horror Story, titled Delicate, created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. As per the outlet, Kim previously shared on Variety's Actors on Actors series how she landed the role of Siobhan, and the moment was documented in this latest season of The Kardashians.

She shared that Murphy "came to me with an idea that was kind of reality-based, and I wasn’t into it." She further noted that he asked her if she would consider doing American Horror Story. Kim said that she knew about the franchise and "it was an honor for her," noting that she appreciated the chance, "sometimes it just takes that one person to really believe in you and give you that push."

The reality star also revealed that she's reportedly again collaborating with the director in a forthcoming untitled legal drama, saying she's "really excited" about it. She explained that it "meant" so much to her that he believed she could take on this project, adding, "It feels so right as a character that I could be a lawyer in real life and play one on TV."

All episodes of The Kardashians season 5 are available to stream on Hulu.