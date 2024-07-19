Kim Kardashian's Therapist Reveals Startling Insight into Her Calm Demeanor

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian revealed that she had finally succumbed to the therapy bug, long after her sister Kourtney had urged her to do so. After visiting a doctor for her finger injuries, Kim returns home and meets Khloé, who is waiting to hear about Kim’s therapy session. Kim is forty years old.

In response to Kim's previous remarks, Khloé acknowledged that she believed what Kim had said was true. Kim had described a conversation in which she was told that while she viewed her calmness as a superpower, another person felt that her ability to distance herself from trauma had left her in a constant state of fight or flight.

Khloé emphasized that Kim has always tended to adopt a composed demeanor, recalling an earlier instance where Kim handled a challenging situation with remarkable poise.

Khloe questions Kim's calmness and reflects on past behavior

Khloé then questioned whether Kim's calmness was consistent with her reaction to the traumatic 2016 Paris robbery. She mentioned that Kim was not calm during the robbery, which implies that her reaction to this traumatic event was very different from her usual demeanor. The burglary, in which intruders broke into Kim's hotel room and stole 10 million USD worth of jewelry, was a significant and upsetting event.

Kim appeared surprised by Khloé's comments and asked if Khloé was speaking truthfully. Since the robbery incident, Khloé had noticed that Kim seemed to have calmed down and was now carrying herself with composure.

Kim was unsure whether to discuss this with her therapist, thinking that Khloé's observations might suggest she was acting more like a child. In response, Khloé noted that Kim had never been composed as a teenager or in her twenties. She described Kim as a "spoiled brat" who cried frequently and had tantrums.

Khloé emphasized that Kim's calmness during the robbery represented a significant change. She recalled Kim's ability to stay calm under pressure during the robbery, which contrasted sharply with her previous behavior. Khloé concluded that Kim had recognized the importance of maintaining her composure during the traumatic event and implied that no further analysis was needed, suggesting the situation was straightforward and didn’t require additional investigation.

Kim's reflection on trauma and self-discovery

Kim revealed in her confession that she had been tied up, dragged across a hotel room against her will, and subjected to other horrific conditions. She remembered that the attacker had told her to maintain her composure to survive, and she felt that following this advice was crucial for preserving her life.

The famous personality expressed concerns that she might be becoming too passive, worrying that she was becoming detached or that someone else might take advantage of her. Later, Kim told Khloé that Kourtney had been right to advise her earlier. Khloé responded with wide eyes, indicating her agreement with Kim's observation.

Kim recalled feeling surprised and frustrated, questioning why she was working so much and behaving in certain ways. She even wondered aloud whether she was becoming like Kourtney.

In a flashback, Kourtney addressed Kim, emphasizing that she couldn't truly control her mind unless she understood what motivated her. Kourtney explained that true happiness and satisfaction come from recognizing and comprehending one's own motivations.

