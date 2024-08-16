'I'm Gonna Be There': Jonathan Bailey CONFIRMS His Return In Bridgerton Season 4, Set To Focus On Benedict's Love Story

Jonathan Bailey who plays Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton wants to be a supportive older brother and calls his appearance in progressive seasons a no-brainer! Speaking with TV Insider, Bailey confirmed that Anthony will be there for Benedict, played by Luke Thompson, as he navigates love and society in Bridgerton season 4. “Obviously being the older brother, I’m gonna be there to support the youngsters as we go,” he said.

The actor has already “etched out” a few weeks from his schedule to shoot for the upcoming season. “So I'm really excited. And Luke Thompson is gonna be stunning,” he added. Without revealing much, the Wicked star teased the upcoming season. “Well, I look forward to reading the scripts. No, I mean we’re gonna follow the stories,” he told the outlet.

According to Bailey, the most fascinating aspect of the show is its exploration of the different ways people can fall in love as humans—something to look forward to next season. However, like the rest of the fans, Bailey has no idea about the actress who will be the female lead.

Who knows who his love interest is gonna be?” he added.

With every new season, Bridgerton has broken viewing records! Thanks to the amazing marketing done by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, the success of season three was through the roof. The show creators took liberty with the book sequence and skipped Benedict’s love story for Colin’s.

The fans who’ve been longing to watch Benedict’s love story will finally be served after a long wait. The fourth season will be adapted from Julia Quinn’s third novel from the Bridgerton series titled An Offer from a Gentleman. In the book, Benedict stumbles upon Sophie at a masquerade ball and falls in love at first sight.

However, she disappears into thin air towards the end of the party leaving the hero pining to have a look at the mysterious girl behind the mask. They eventually fall in love but due to the difference in their social background, they have to fight a larger battle for their ‘happily ever after'. However, in the end, it’s a delightful love story that conquers all! Stay tuned for updates on Bridgerton season 4!