'I'm Just Figuring It Out': Shawn Mendes Addresses Speculation Around His Sexuality During Colorado Concert

Shawn Mendes opened up about his sexual identity addressing the numerous speculations surrounding it over the years at the recent stop of his For Friends and Family Tour at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado. The 26-year-old performer took a brief pause prior to singing his new track The Mountain to discuss this issue with the fans and opened up about how public interest in his personal affairs has affected him over the years.

Mendes stated that given the fact he began his musical career at the age of 15, there was not much room to think about certain components of his being including his sexual orientation. He acknowledged facing constant and unwarranted pressure from society and speculations over the years when it came to his sexuality. He said, "I think it’s kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it’s so hard to just put into boxes."

Mendes confessed that for quite a stretch of time, he found himself being caged in by such expectations from the outside. However, he is still in the process of figuring it out. He added, "It always felt like such an intrusion on something very personal to me. Something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."

He was able to embrace this growth through the song The Mountain and articulate his emotions in an honest way that felt right to him. He reached out to his fans through the song and explained how he felt lost but that never stopped him from being himself and speaking freely about his experiences.

Advertisement

The Stitches singer pointed out that the pressure is there and he is trying to accept his person in this world which is full of perspectives. He concluded, "The real truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I’m just figuring it out like everyone. And I don’t really know sometimes and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. And I’m trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things."

Shawn Mendes stated that he is trying to be at ease with living life beyond labels and the kind of expectations that accompany those labels.

ALSO READ: Is Shawn Mendes Gay? Singer Hints At Speculations About His Sexuality In New Song The Mountain