Is Shawn Mendes Gay? Singer Hints At Speculations About His Sexuality In New Song The Mountain

Shawn Mendes has often been drawn into conversations surrounding his sexuality. Recently, the highly acclaimed singer has introduced a new song that, although not yet officially released, is making waves during his live performances.

The Mountain — the track in question — is set to be launched soon and is currently being performed live during Shawn Mendes' ongoing For Friends and Family tour.

While the song is highly anticipated by fans of the Treat You Better artist, it appears to address the long-standing discussions about his sexuality. According to footage shared on TikTok by a fan, the There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back artist, 26, was heard singing the lines: “Some days, I have a change of heart / You can say what you need to say.”

“You can say I’m too young / You can say I’m too old / You can say I like girls or boys / Whatever fits your mold,” are further lyrics from the track, according to the social media clip.

As reported by PEOPLE, the latest track will be part of the I Know What You Did Last Summer artist’s upcoming self-titled LP.

Shawn Mendes is a prominent figure in the music industry and has dated some of the most well-known personalities. Reports indicate that the artist was in an on-and-off relationship with Camila Cabello for years.

Meanwhile, the Fallin’ All in You artist was also publicly linked with Sabrina Carpenter. Previously, during a conversation with Dax Shepard, Mendes opened up about his sexuality. In 2020, the In My Blood artist appeared on Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast and discussed various topics, addressing and clarifying speculations about his sexual orientation.

Talking to the host, Mendes stated that he felt frustrated knowing that some of his close ones were gay, but they had to hide it from the world.

"It's such a tricky thing. You want to say, 'I'm not gay, but it'd be fine if I was gay — but also there's nothing wrong with being gay, but I'm not.' You don't really know how to respond to the situation," the singer added.

Noting that he had been called gay since he was 15, Mendes added that a lot of guys go through the same situation or sometimes even worse.

According to reports, the LP will be released on November 15, 2024.

