Shawn Mendes Pauses Concert To Dedicate THIS Heartfelt Track To Late Friend Liam Payne; Watch

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Shawn Mendes recently paid tribute to the late One Direction star Liam Payne in his New York City concert. He remembered meeting the British singer and mourned his death during his show on October 18. He addressed the crowd, saying his loss was painful and the news of Payne’s passing had been devastating, before dedicating a new song, titled, Heart of Gold to him.

Payne passed away on Wednesday, October 16, after a fall from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He was 31 years old.

Mendes shared that he had the chance to meet with Payne a few times and noted how deeply touched he was by Payne’s warm and kind spirit. He expressed his sorrow over the loss of someone who had made a meaningful impact on so many lives. Mendes was mourning the Teardrops singer, whose vibrant energy and spirit were truly remarkable. It brought him sadness to realize that he would never experience the presence of someone like Liam again.

He told his audience, "It felt completely devastating. I got to meet him a couple of times, and he was a beautiful soul and his eyes gleamed — it was a beauty, shining into his eyes."

The Stitches hitmaker went on to elaborate on the grieving process stressing both the aspect of sorrow for the dead and the joy of the constructive legacy that the dead leaves. He conveyed sentiments and regards to the family of Payne, particularly the little son, Bear who is seven years old.

He said, "The world is crying for you, brother, and we're all praying for your son and your family. I miss you. This one's for you tonight, Liam, from all of us." Mendes then paid his respects by singing Heart of Gold from his forthcoming self-titled album, Shawn, which is due to be released soon.

The loss has reverberated among many of Payne’s fans, friends, and relatives, including former One Direction bandmates. Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, and Niall Horan issued a joint statement expressing grief over the death of their ‘brother’ all the while assuring their unison in sadness remembering the moments they spent with each other. All of them sent their condolences to Payne’s relatives, friends, and supporters as they joined in mourning him.

