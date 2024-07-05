Ellen DeGeneres Addresses Past Scandals In Final Stand-Up Tour: 'I Am Many Things, But I Am Not Mean'

Ellen DeGeneres was unapologetic while addressing the scandal that led her to end her much-celebrated eponymous daytime talk show in 2022.

During a show of her Ellen’s Last Stand…Up tour in Santa Rosa, California, on Monday, July 1, the semi-disgraced former TV personality, per SFGATE, balked at the idea that she’s a cruel person. She told the near-capacity audience, “I am many things, but I am not mean.” She did, however, acknowledge that she “can be demanding, impatient, and tough,” per the above-cited publication.

A look at the controversy that drove Ellen DeGeneres away from television after more than two decades

DeGeneres’ reputation for being mean first made headlines in 2020 when BuzzFeed News published a report featuring detailed accounts of numerous current and former employees who anonymously accused the talk show host of fostering a toxic work environment on her show, namely, The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

As opposed to her public motto of practicing kindness, DeGeneres and executives on the show were accused of making racist comments about employees, firing staff for taking medical leave, and fostering an outdated culture of fear at the workplace, per multiple media reports. Following the scandal, DeGeneres made a public apology, but it did not suffice. She eventually announced in May 2021 that her acclaimed talk show would be ending after Season 19.

At Monday’s show, DeGeneres made light of the situation, beginning her set by addressing the elephant in the room. “Let me catch you up on what’s been going on with me since you last saw me,” she said.

Ellen DeGeneres addresses being fired from show business

Treading the waters carefully, DeGeneres, in her true element, joked that she got chickens after last being on TV before quipping, “Oh yeah, and I got kicked out of show business for being mean.” Further deep into the show, DeGeneres reminded the audience that she had already endured a Hollywood exile after publicly coming out as a lesbian in 1997. She added that the future doesn’t look very bright either, remarking she might again be kicked out, this time for being old. “Old, gay, and mean, the triple crown,” she punned.

The star comedian also confirmed during the show that her tour and its accompanying Netflix special would be her last time serving the audience. “After my Netflix special, I’m done,” she said.

