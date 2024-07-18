Insider Claims That Ellen DeGeneres Is Allegedly Thinking Of Saying Goodbye To Hollywood And Move To Africa

The acclaimed talk show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres is allegedly considering leaving the limelight in Hollywood and moving to Africa with her wife, Portia de Rossi.

An insider provides details on why the comedian is seemingly planning the move following the disastrous response she received during her stand-up tour, which led her to cancel a few shows just a month after starting the tour.

What did the insider say about Ellen DeGeneres’s move?

According to InTouch, sources claimed that the veteran comedian is seriously planning to leave Hollywood and move to Africa. She and her wife, Portia de Rossi, are considering setting up a home there.

Both individuals have previously been connected with Africa due to their campaign for wildlife, more specifically for gorillas.

In reference to the 2020 controversy surrounding her show, the insider shared with the publication that it is very clear to the comedian herself that she is facing “an uphill battle” to win back a part of her fanbase that she had years ago.

For the unversed, many former employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show accused the comedian of creating a “toxic” environment on the set. In September of the same year, she issued an apology during the season 18 opening.

The source further stated that her “disastrous comedy experience proves” that the comedian has not totally recovered from it.

Advertisement

The insider claimed, “She came very close to relocating after the bullying scandal broke but ultimately decided the good life in Montecito, California, was too difficult to give up, even temporarily.”

The source added that the next plan comes into the equation as the comedian is ready to “pull the trigger.”

Insider on Portia De Rossi’s alleged reaction to their move

According to the publication, The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of The Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund opened in 2022, situated near Rwanda's Volcanoes National Park, which is home to mountain gorillas. This contributes to efforts to prevent the extinction of apes. The insider claimed that her wife, Portia de Rossi, is supportive of the probable move.

The source further shared with the outlet that Portia is also excited about the work they do in Rwanda and other regions of Africa.

The pair has a “royalty” status in that place and they are adored by the locals, who are grateful for all the funding and passion they have towards the endangered apes.

Advertisement

The pair appears to be ready for a change. The comedian is “desperate for salvation and appreciation,” says the source. The insider further expressed, “It’s just a crying shame to her that she needs to go as far as Africa to get it!”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian drops PICS with newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant, says ‘India has my heart’; Priyanka Chopra reacts