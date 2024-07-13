'I’m not watching the movie': Alicia Witt Avoids Screening of Nicholas Cage Co-Starrer Horror Film Longlegs Despite Playing Key Role

Alicia Witt plays an integral part in the satanic horror movie Longlegs by Osgood Perkins but specifically, she purposely avoided going to the premiere. The movie hit theatres on July 12. It stars Nicholas Cage, Maika Monroe, and Blair Underwood as well.

Why did Alicia Witt not attend the Longlegs premiere?

As per Variety, Alicia Witt found it most cathartic making Longlegs. She got into the character of Ruth Harker so completely that it seemed like a whole other person was living inside her head.

She described her process, "When I did get the role, I had about six weeks. I journaled, I made playlists, I thought about her thought process, what she experienced as a child and what her darkness was. By the time I got to set, I could let it all go and discover what she was going to do and say."

But ultimately she decided not to watch it as the intensity of playing such a role was too much for her. She found it too intense to revisit.

The role necessitated a handling of extremely dark story lines and called for her to act out a range of unholy killings throughout the film. She said to the outlet, "It’s for that reason that I’m not watching the movie. It’s what came out of me that I don’t want to see."

Longlegs is a terrifying horror flim

The plot of Longlegs revolves around pseudo-psychic Detective Lee Harker who tracks down a satanic serial killer played by Nicholas Cage who forces fathers to murder their families. The official description of the movie reads: "FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes an unexpected turn, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again."

Nicholas Cage dedicated his role to his mother Joy Vogelsang explaining that although she was not satanic, her life was never easy hence influencing him very much. In this way, he created his own style based on her movements and dialogue. Monroe said to Variety that working opposite Cage had been both awesome and fun owing to his ability to be invisible yet known all around.

Released on July 12, 2024, Longlegs is an American horror thriller film written and directed by Osgood Perkins starring Alicia Witt, Kiernan Shipka, Maika Monroe and Nicolas Cage. The narrative is about FBI Agent Lee Harker who is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case with unexpected occult connections.

