Alicia Witt Reveals She Had An Eerie Dream About Movie Longlegs Before She Got the Script; Deets Inside

Actress Alicia Witt had an intriguing experience with her upcoming film Longlegs, even dreaming about a specific eerie scene before receiving the script.

Longlegs is a crime-horror movie starring Maika Monroe as FBI Agent Lee Harker and Nicolas Cage as the serial murderer Longlegs. Witt plays Lee's religious mother, Ruth Harker. In a recent interview, Witt discussed her premonitory dream, her strong rapport with the director, and her connection to the film's unsettling atmosphere.

What did Alicia Witt say about her Longlegs dream?

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Alicia Witt shared a fascinating anecdote about her involvement in the film Longlegs. She recounted receiving an email informing her that director Osgood ‘Oz’ Perkins wanted to discuss the role of Ruth over a Zoom meeting. That same night, Witt had an eerie dream about a specific scene from the movie involving herself and Maika Monroe, which left a lasting impression on her.

The following morning, as Witt read the script, she recognized the scene from her dream, although it wasn't written exactly as she had envisioned, “It ended up being precisely the way we filmed it—the precise body language of how we were physically with each other. I'd written it down when I woke up,” the actress revealed. Interestingly, the character of Ruth in the movie also displays prophetic psychic abilities. She had even jotted down details of the dream upon waking up. Interestingly, Witt's character Ruth in the movie also possesses prophetic psychic abilities.

Witt also spoke about overcoming darkness in her own life

In a recent interview, 48-year-old actress Alicia Witt spoke about her deep bond with director Osgood 'Oz' Perkins, saying, “We've had some shared experiences that are very unusual and a little dark, and we also had a shared left-of-center sensibility.” Witt, who battled breast cancer and lost her parents, Diane and Robert, shortly after to cardiac dysrhythmia in 2021, completed her treatment in 2022. Despite these challenges, she embraced new opportunities, competing as Dandelion on The Masked Singer Season 9 and performing in Nashville, Tennessee, during filming for the Nashville series.

Reflecting on her experience in Longlegs, Witt expressed immense satisfaction, noting, "I've never had more fun working with any other director than I did with Perkins." She praised Perkins and the entire Longlegs team, highlighting their ability to navigate dark themes together and find catharsis and light in exploring such depths.

Longlegs premiered on July 12, 2024, and is currently playing in theaters.

