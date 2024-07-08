'I'm Really Proud of...': Travis Barker Praises Son Landon As He Will Join Him On Blink-182 Tour

Travis Barker recently revealed that he feels 'proud' of his son Landon Barker, whom he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The drummer for the rock band Blink-182, Barker shared how excited and pleased he feels as his son will join him as a guest artist on his upcoming tour dates, as the band recently began their One More Time Tour. Read on further to know more details!

Travis Barker feels 'proud' of his son Landon Barker

Travis Barker is making headlines, as the musician recently kicked off his Run Travis Run event in Los Angeles. His wife, Kourtney Kardashian, also joined him at the inaugural, where he gushed about his son, Landon Barker.

He spoke with People magazine at his 5K run event and shared the exciting news, revealing that he feels proud to have his son joining him and his Blink-182 rock band members on "some" of their upcoming tour dates. The outlet noted that Barker mentioned that Landon would join him on tour as one of the guest artists.

The 48-year-old musician said of his son, "He was at home rehearsing the last few days, and I got to see him," adding, "I've been helping him with music while I'm home, here and there." Barker continued, "So yeah, I'm really proud of him."

Travis Barker further talked about his event, Run Travis Run, saying, "I don't want it to be discouraging." He said he wants the event to be "just fun," noting that everyone can participate in 5K runs. Even if people don't run or participate in this particular event, he hopes it inspires and "motivates them to get outside.”

Travis Barker on collaborating with his son Landon Barker on Friends with Your Ex

In 2023, Travis Barker's son, Landon Barker, released his single, Friends with Your Ex, under his label DTA Records. He was featured as a drummer in his music.

In October of the same year, he shared his thoughts on collaborating with him, as he told the outlet, "It was so amazing getting to work with Landon." He further remarked that watching him grow up and playing "music and writing music since he was a kid has been a dream come true."

The Blink-192's drummer said that his son Landon asked him to come in and "help him with his song Friends with Your Ex," noting that it was an "honor" for him to "produce it and play drums on it."

Meanwhile, Travis Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, welcomed their first child together, a son named Rocky Thirteen, on November 1, 2023. Kourtney also shares three children with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign, while Barker shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon and Alabama.