'I’m rewarded for those unhealthy habits': Thor actor Idris Elba opens up about taking therapy to fight 'workaholism'

After having worked in the industry for nearly three decades, actor Idris Elba has certainly made a name for himself. But with such name and fame comes the price. This is exactly what the Thor actor talked about in his recent sit-down at the Changes With Annie Macmanus Podcast. The actor opened up about seeking therapy in order to work on his workaholic demeanor. The work that he put in unlearning some of the unhealthy habits was the core of his talk on the podcast. Here is what the conversation was about.

Idris on unlearning 'unhealthy habits'

During his conversation with the host on the podcast, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Idris Elba revealed that he sought therapy about a year ago to confront his 'unhealthy habits' stemming from his work-centric lifestyle. He admitted, "I've been thinking a lot about changing, almost to the point of neuropathy being changed and shifting." The actor clarified that his desire to change wasn't rooted in self-dislike but rather a recognition of harmful patterns he had developed over time.

He noted that the entertainment industry often rewards such behaviors, saying, "I work in an industry that I'm rewarded for those unhealthy habits." Not only this, he also emphasized the importance of balance, acknowledging that extremes are not conducive to a healthy life. His career, characterized by long hours and extensive commitments, had led him to prioritize work over family and personal time.

Idris Elba candidly shared, "I'm rewarded massively to be a workaholic, to someone that can go, 'Oh, I'm not going to see my family for six months.'" Adding to this, he also talked about how he is learning to strike a healthy balance between things. He did admit that finding this equilibrium is challenging because 'the things that make me relaxed end up being work.' As of now, the actor has two projects, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Heads of State. All updates from this will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

