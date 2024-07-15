I'm So Grateful': Alicia Witt Opens Up About Filming David Lynch’s Dune At 7 And Being Dubbed 'Child Prodigy'

Alicia Witt, who made her feature film debut in 1984's Dune, acknowledged that she had a "very unusual childhood," speaking to PEOPLE in this week’s issue."So grateful, especially as the years have gone on, is the unusualness of my childhood and the fact that I ended up part of David Lynch's Dune at the age of seven,” she said.

How did Dune and piano shape Alicia Witt's career and connections?

The 1984 Dune was adapted from Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel of 1965. Alicia Witts played the role of Alia Atreides, the younger sister of the messiah of the desert planet Arrakis. The actor, who is now 48, recalled, "Being on that set of Dune was all about the community that I found and getting to channel the character, feeling her come into me and come out through my mouth, my voice, and my body. That was my first experience with the magic of playing characters. And I knew from the moment I set foot on the set that I wanted to do that for the rest of my life—God willing."

The Longlegs actor discovered a new way to connect with and express herself by taking piano lessons with renowned pianists during her Hollywood breakout. Witt recalled, "Piano was a lifeline for me to connect with others."

Alicia Witt on childhood experiences shaping her destiny

At the age of 14, Witt earned her high school equivalency credential while also gaining recognition as a child prodigy in music, which led to a feature in PEOPLE magazine in 1995. During this time, she was also portraying Cybill Shepherd's daughter on the sitcom Cybill. Witt admitted, "I was a little embarrassed by the child prodigy label. I hated that term." However, she expressed gratitude for the current scenario saying, "I recognize that [acting and playing the piano] led me to my destiny and I don't know what my life would be without all of that. So I'm so grateful that every single thing happened the way it has."

Witt shares the magic of working with David Lynch

Dune was a pivotal experience in Alicia Witt's career, not just a childhood role. She credits the film and its director, David Lynch, for influencing her trajectory significantly. Lynch also cast Witt in his iconic series Twin Peaks, both in the original 1990 series and its 2017 revival Twin Peaks: The Return, where she portrayed the role of Gersten Hayward. This collaboration with Lynch deeply impacted Witt and solidified her connection with the visionary director.

Reflecting on her approach to acting, Witt emphasized the importance of opening up and trusting the moment, particularly when channeling her character Ruth in Longlegs a film she stars in alongside Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, and Blair Underwood, currently showing in theaters. Witt's career has been shaped by these transformative experiences, from her beginnings in Dune to her ongoing collaborations with influential figures like Lynch.