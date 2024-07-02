Longlegs Movie: Release Date, Plot, Cast & More To Know

Longlegs – this upcoming horror movie has almost everything fans want to see in this genre. This American horror drama has made quite a buzz around and why not? Despite its macabre content, thrillers about people hunting down serial killers have long been a favorite genre among moviegoers. The highly anticipated 2024 film Longlegs may be the latest example of a gory, bizarre hunt for a murderer that audiences enthusiastically embrace. Here’s everything we know so far, from release date and cast details to plot, trailers, and more.

What is Loinglegs all about?

Lee Harker is an agent for the FBI. Soon after reaching FBI headquarters, she is assigned to deal with a horrifying woman's murder case. After starting an in-depth investigation of the case, Harker finds out several disturbing details about the strange manner in which the serial killer is killing his victims, which makes her very nervous. The official synopsis provides little about Osgood Perkins' screenplay, which is a good thing because it will allow people to watch the film knowing very little about it.

Longlegs cast

Longlegs cast includes:

Maika Monroe as Lee Harker

Nicolas Cage as Longlegs

Alicia Witt as Ruth Harker

Blair Underwood as Agent Carter

Kiernan Shipka as Carrie Anne Camera

Dakota Daulby as Agent Horatio Fisk

Lisa Chandler

Erin Boyes as an FBI agent

Rryla McIntosh

Charles Jarman

Is the trailer out?

Watch the trailer for Longlegs right here:

Alongside the trailer, the studio wrote: “As many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed.” The darkly twisted world of a rookie FBI agent is shown in the Longlegs trailer. Both at work and at home, the rookie FBI agent leads an easy and quiet life. Her peace disappears, though, when she decides to look into a disturbing serial killer's string of gruesome killings.

When is Longlegs releasing?

Directed by Oz Perkins, Longlegs is scheduled to hit cinemas on July 12, 2024. It will be playing exclusively in movie theaters at that time. Following the casting process, filming began in January and February 2023, coinciding with Neon's acquisition of the distribution rights.

