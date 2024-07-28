'I'm Working, I'm A Mom': Lea Michele Shares How Second Pregnancy Is 'Different' Than Her First During COVID

Lea Michelle, the beloved actress and singer, is thrilled to be expecting her second child! At 37 years old, she reflects on how different this pregnancy is compared to her first when she was expecting her son Ever Leo. Back in 2020, Lea’s first pregnancy happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that time, she faced a lot of challenges, including spending most of her time at home.

Now, when she is pregnant with her second baby, Michelle finds herself juggling work and family life. In a recent interview, she opened up about the joys and challenges of motherhood. Let’s take a closer look at the same.

Michelle’s second pregnancy is a different experience

Lea Michele describes her second pregnancy as a unique challenge. “It was an incredibly different experience, being pregnant with Ever. We were in California, and we were in a pandemic,” she said. Michele spent much of her time at home, dealing with the uncertainties of COVID-19. She recalls, “So it was a lot of just hanging out at home and very minimal activity.”

Now, as she awaits the arrival of her second child, Michele finds herself in a bustling New York City environment. “I’m working, I’m a mom, and it’s very different,” she explained. The difference between her past and current experiences is clear, and she enjoys the new energy in her life now.

Sharing the joy

One of the things Lea appreciates most about this pregnancy is being able to share it with her loved ones. She also mentioned that during her first pregnancy, she couldn’t even meet her friends. Yes, none of Lea Michelle’s friends saw her pregnant during her first pregnancy. Her best friend, Jonathan Groff, was not with her, and her dad was on the East Coast in New York during the pandemic.

Fortunately, this time Lea can enjoy the joys of pregnancy with her friends and family. So this is kind of a wonderful and different experience for Michelle.

Lea announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in March, sharing her excitement with fans. “Mommy, Daddy, and Ever are overjoyed. 💛,” wrote Michelle, posting photos of herself cradling her baby bump. The family is eagerly awaiting the arrival of their baby girl, adding more joy to their lives.

New challenges and excitement

Though this is her second pregnancy, Michele feels it’s like a new experience. “It's been four years, so it doesn't feel as fresh in my brain. I think a lot of this experience, it has felt very new to me because I've been in a lot of new scenarios and new environments pregnant,” she shared.

One significant difference in Lea Michele’s second pregnancy is having her son, Ever involved. Michelle claims that he is really excited about becoming a big brother. At almost 4 years old, Ever rubs her belly, and starts talking to the baby. This claims that he will be a great big brother.

Parenthood comes with its own challenges

Like any parent, Michele knows that raising children comes with its fair share of worries. Michele has partnered with Children’s Tylenol to help other parents prepare for the inevitable sickness that comes with parenting. She shared one of her past experiences when her son had his first ear infection or fever. More than her son, she was nervous.

And, now as Michelle approaches the arrival of her second child, she is also preparing for the changes that come with having two kids. Being a working mom, especially with her busy schedule as a Broadway star, adds to the challenge. But she likes how her body has adapted to the changes that come with being pregnant.

The support from her loved ones

A big part of why Michele is enjoying her second pregnancy is the support she’s receiving from her friends, family, and husband, Zandy Reich. She credits Reich for being a supporting partner throughout this journey. Together they are excited to welcome their second child and are grateful for being surrounded by their loved ones.

As a busy mom, Michele knows self-care is important. She said it’s essential to take time for herself. Whether she’s swimming or taking a nice shower, she believes in balancing her time.

