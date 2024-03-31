'Incredibly Thankful': Sabrina Carpenter REACTS To Feather Hitting No. 1 On Pop Airplay Chart

Sabrina Carpenter's popular song Feather reached the top spot on Billboard's Pop Airplay chart and on any radio-based ranking for the first time. The song, which was promoted to radio by Republic and released by Island Records, previously reached the Top 10 in the Pop Airplay chart, making it Carpenter's second song to achieve this after Nonsense.

Sabrina Carpenter feels thankful for the achievement

Carpenter talked to Billboard after Feather reached No. 1 on the Pop Airplay chart. The singer said, “It’s such an honor to have my first (airplay) No. 1 for ‘Feather,’ which is such a special song for me.” Feather was released as a part of the deluxe version of Carpenter’s album Emails I Can’t Send.

She also said, “It’s rare to see records on a deluxe album impact fans the way ‘Feather’ has, so I feel incredibly thankful.”

Carpenter wrote the song with its producers, John Ryan and Amy Allen. The set also debuted at No. 23 on the Billboard 200 when it was released in July 2022, which is the singer’s best rank on the chart yet. Feather also reached No. 26 on the most recent Billboard Hot 100 chart released on March 30th, making it her first top 40 hit on the chart.

Sabrina Carpenter is making waves with her music

The 24-year-old pop sensation also opened for Taylor Swift during her Eras Tour, which lasted 30 dates from August through March. She told Cosmopolitan, “I get to perform a set that I’m super comfortable with, and then I get to watch one of the greatest performers every night. “It makes me want to tour the world again, which is a good feeling.

The singer also posted about the tour several times on her Instagram and wrote an emotional post about when the tour wrapped up. The post read, “that’s a wrap for us on the eras tour :’) sitting at home reflecting on what a whirlwind this was and how very honored i feel to have been part of it. I want to thank every crowd for being so welcoming and generous to us and making some of the most impressive friendship bracelets I’ve ever received.”

She continued, “also a huge thank you to the incredible crew for being so hardworking and talented.” She wrapped up the post by thanking the pop icon herself, saying, “and the most thank you’s I’ve ever thank you’d to Taylor. I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour. there is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time.”

Carpenter is also set to perform at Coachella, which will take place in April, and Governor’s Ball, which will take place in June.

