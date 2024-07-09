Marisa Abela, who garnered praise for her portrayal of Amy Winehouse in the 2024 biopic Back to Black, is now engaged to her long-time boyfriend, Jamie Bogyo. Abela and the West End actor have been dating for the past four years. On Sunday, July 7, Bogyo shared the happy news by dropping some videos and pictures. He captioned it, " She said she'll think about it."

Marisa Abela and her boyfriend, Jamie Bogyo, are ENGAGED

Bogyo shared a picture of Abela smiling and clutching a red rose with a shiny ring on her finger. Abela and Bogyo were shown in the following videos embracing and being surprised by loved ones, which added to the celebration of their engagement. Abela has not yet addressed the news on social media, but she did share her feelings when she left a comment on Bogyo's post, writing, "A weeping mess."

In December, Bogyo celebrated Abela's birthday on Instagram with adorable pictures of them. The announcement of Marisa Abela's engagement follows months after she starred in the movie Back to Black, which pays tribute to Amy Winehouse, whose untimely death in 2011 at the age of 27 had an enormous impact.

Marisa played Amy Winehouse in the critically acclaimed Back to Black

During the film's April premiere in London, Abela talked with PEOPLE about her experience playing Winehouse and the lasting influence of her poetry and music. Abela stated that she gained more knowledge about authenticity from her performance as Winehouse, who passed away in 2011 at the age of 27 due to accidental alcohol poisoning.

Who is Marisa Abela?

Abela, who is Maltese and British by birth, was born in London in 1998. She worked in theater before having her breakthrough in films and television. She starred in the film Cobweb in the BBC series Industry. After a drawn-out audition process, director Sam Taylor-Johnson chose Abela to play Winehouse because of her ability to capture her personality and her musical abilities.

