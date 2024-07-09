Julia Fox is proudly proclaiming that she is a lesbian and has nothing to hide. On Monday, in a video response to a popular TikTok trend, Fox openly revealed her sexuality. The actor posted a video that gay comedian Gracin made and has been going viral.

Gracin says to the camera in the clip, "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It's like ah, you hate that man."

Julia Fox seemingly comes out as lesbian in a new TikTok video

Fox, then proceeded to edit the clip for a post of her own, says, "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.” Soon after Fox's post, the comments section was flooded. The TikToke also congratulated Fox for coming out.

Before coming out as a lesbian, Julia Fox was earlier married to Peter Artemiev, a private pilot. The two who share a 3-year-old son, Valentino, parted ways in 2020. Later, Fox supposedly moved on with controversial rapper Kanye West after the two separated. They had a short romantic relationship, lasting less than two months in 2022 during West's divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Julia previously revealed on wanting to date a woman

However, Fox previously spoke candidly about dating a woman. In an interview with Ziwe in 2022, she stated, "I need to explore that a little bit more because I have some gay bone [in my body]. For example, perhaps my former partners weren't entirely incorrect in labeling me a lesbian and grumbling that I never desired to have a sexual relationship with them."

Julia Fox revealed being celibate for more than two years

Fox revealed earlier this year that she has been celibate for over two and a half years and that she has never been in an intimate relationship with West. She said, ""In my opinion, nothing good has ever come out from having sex, even children. No, I'm just kidding,"

