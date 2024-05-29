Ellen DeGeneres Announces Final Stand-Up Tour; Find Out DETAILS About Full Schedule Here
Ellen DeGeneres is about to set foot on her final stand-up tour, Ellen’s Last Stand… Up, this summer. This will mark the last chance for fans to see her live performances across North America.
Ellen DeGeneres will tour North America this summer
The tour and her upcoming Netflix special will address various topics
Ellen DeGeneres is going to do her last stand-up comedy performance. This summer, the 66-year-old comedian will tour North America for 27 different locations under the banner of Ellen’s Last Stand… Up. These shows are referred to by a release shared with PEOPLE as her last opportunity to perform live before fans.
The ultimate farewell
DeGeneres’ final comeback in comedy is sponsored by Live Nation. The previous talk show host will hit the stage again for the last time with her unique humor and hilarious stories.
“Here it is! These are the cities and dates for my final stand-up tour,” said DeGeneres on Instagram. Tickets for presale begin tomorrow, May 30, at local time around 10 am, then general sales start on Friday, May 31, at local time around 10 am till they run out of stock.
Fans can buy tickets at ellenshop.com/tour.
Controversies addressed
PEOPLE announced in May that Ellen's upcoming Netflix special, which will be taped on August 16 and August 17 in Minneapolis, would be her very last one. According to DeGeneres, these questions from her fans, including controversial matters, were already hinted at in this special.
It may reference allegations of a toxic workplace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show made by BuzzFeed News, which also mentioned penalization overtaking medical leaves, casual racism, and backlash against filing complaints.
However, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres revealed that she ended her long-lasting television program due to these allegations that followed a BuzzFeed News article claiming a toxic work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The series ended after nineteen seasons, but the actress was ready for another chapter.
A legacy of hilarity
DeGeneres’ most recent comedic gig took place at Largo in Los Angeles on April 24, where she delved into topics that have happened in her life, including being kicked out of show business because she was mean. She mentioned how glad she is to be back on stage as well as the power behind her bond with Portia de Rossi.
DeGeneres’ career spans several decades and has led to numerous recognitions. These include 12 Daytime Emmy awards, a Primetime Emmy award, a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Her last Netflix special, called Relatable, came out in 2018 after a gap of 15 years from stand-up comedy. She made an unexpected come-back in comedy earlier this year at Beth Stelling’s Beth & Pals event, among other famous people.
Ellen’s final tour promises to be an unforgettable salute to her expansive career, providing laughter and happiness one more time for the audience.
Here is the list of venues as released on PEOPLE:
- June 19 - San Diego at Balboa Theatre
- June 20 - San Diego at Balboa Theatre
- June 23 - Spokane, Washington, at The Fox
- June 24 - Spokane, Washington, at The Fox
- June 25 - Portland, Oregon, at Newmark Theatre
- June 26 - Portland, Oregon, at Newmark Theatre
- June 28 - Eugene, Oregon, at Hult Center for the Performing Arts
- June 30 - Santa Rosa, California, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- July 1 - Santa Rosa, California, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- July 2 - Santa Rosa, California, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts
- July 8 - Denver at Paramount Theatre
- July 10 - Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park
- July 12 - San Antonio at Majestic Theatre
- July 13 - Austin, Texas, at ACL Live - Moody Theater
- July 20 - San Francisco at The Masonic
- July 22 - Seattle at Benaroya Hall
- July 29 - Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre
- July 30 - Washington, D.C., at DAR Constitution Hall
- July 31 - Philadelphia at Academy of Music
- Aug. 1 - New York City at Radio City Music Hall
- Aug. 5 - Toronto at Meridian Hall
- Aug. 7 - Durham, North Carolina, at DPAC
- Aug. 8 - Charlotte, North Carolina, at Ovens Auditorium
- Aug. 10 - Chicago at Chicago Theatre
- Aug. 13 - Nashville at Ryman Auditorium
- Aug. 16 - Minneapolis at Orpheum Theatre
- Aug. 17 - Minneapolis at Orpheum Theatre
