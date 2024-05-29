Ellen DeGeneres Announces Final Stand-Up Tour; Find Out DETAILS About Full Schedule Here

Ellen DeGeneres is going to do her last stand-up comedy performance. This summer, the 66-year-old comedian will tour North America for 27 different locations under the banner of Ellen’s Last Stand… Up. These shows are referred to by a release shared with PEOPLE as her last opportunity to perform live before fans.

The ultimate farewell

DeGeneres’ final comeback in comedy is sponsored by Live Nation. The previous talk show host will hit the stage again for the last time with her unique humor and hilarious stories.

“Here it is! These are the cities and dates for my final stand-up tour,” said DeGeneres on Instagram. Tickets for presale begin tomorrow, May 30, at local time around 10 am, then general sales start on Friday, May 31, at local time around 10 am till they run out of stock.

Fans can buy tickets at ellenshop.com/tour.

Controversies addressed

PEOPLE announced in May that Ellen's upcoming Netflix special, which will be taped on August 16 and August 17 in Minneapolis, would be her very last one. According to DeGeneres, these questions from her fans, including controversial matters, were already hinted at in this special. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

It may reference allegations of a toxic workplace on The Ellen DeGeneres Show made by BuzzFeed News, which also mentioned penalization overtaking medical leaves, casual racism, and backlash against filing complaints.

However, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, DeGeneres revealed that she ended her long-lasting television program due to these allegations that followed a BuzzFeed News article claiming a toxic work environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The series ended after nineteen seasons, but the actress was ready for another chapter.

A legacy of hilarity

DeGeneres’ most recent comedic gig took place at Largo in Los Angeles on April 24, where she delved into topics that have happened in her life, including being kicked out of show business because she was mean. She mentioned how glad she is to be back on stage as well as the power behind her bond with Portia de Rossi.

DeGeneres’ career spans several decades and has led to numerous recognitions. These include 12 Daytime Emmy awards, a Primetime Emmy award, a Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Her last Netflix special, called Relatable, came out in 2018 after a gap of 15 years from stand-up comedy. She made an unexpected come-back in comedy earlier this year at Beth Stelling’s Beth & Pals event, among other famous people.

Ellen’s final tour promises to be an unforgettable salute to her expansive career, providing laughter and happiness one more time for the audience.

Here is the list of venues as released on PEOPLE:

June 19 - San Diego at Balboa Theatre

June 20 - San Diego at Balboa Theatre

June 23 - Spokane, Washington, at The Fox

June 24 - Spokane, Washington, at The Fox

June 25 - Portland, Oregon, at Newmark Theatre

June 26 - Portland, Oregon, at Newmark Theatre

June 28 - Eugene, Oregon, at Hult Center for the Performing Arts

June 30 - Santa Rosa, California, Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

July 1 - Santa Rosa, California, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

July 2 - Santa Rosa, California, at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts

July 8 - Denver at Paramount Theatre

July 10 - Dallas at Music Hall at Fair Park

July 12 - San Antonio at Majestic Theatre

July 13 - Austin, Texas, at ACL Live - Moody Theater

July 20 - San Francisco at The Masonic

July 22 - Seattle at Benaroya Hall

July 29 - Boston at Boch Center Wang Theatre

July 30 - Washington, D.C., at DAR Constitution Hall

July 31 - Philadelphia at Academy of Music

Aug. 1 - New York City at Radio City Music Hall

Aug. 5 - Toronto at Meridian Hall

Aug. 7 - Durham, North Carolina, at DPAC

Aug. 8 - Charlotte, North Carolina, at Ovens Auditorium

Aug. 10 - Chicago at Chicago Theatre

Aug. 13 - Nashville at Ryman Auditorium

Aug. 16 - Minneapolis at Orpheum Theatre

Aug. 17 - Minneapolis at Orpheum Theatre

ALSO READ: Ellen DeGeneres To Discuss Workplace Controversy In Netflix Special? Here's What We Know