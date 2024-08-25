Throwback: When Jennifer Lopez Shared Her Thoughts On Dating Younger Men; ‘Nothing To Do With Age’

What can we say about Jennifer Lopez, famously known as JLo, the stunning Latin beauty has kept the world intrigued around her life? Whether it’s her striking looks, headline-worthy dating life, her incredible performances in films as an actress, or her high-profile romances and divorces with some of the notable men from the industry, She's truly a woman of a kind who despite the ups and downs of life in the spotlight, has remained strong and solidified her place as one of the most iconic stars.

In a throwback interview from around 2017 on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jennifer Lopez was asked about her interest in younger men, to which she said “Okay, first of all, stop.” She continued, “I don’t date younger men. It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people and if I go out with them, I go out with them.”

She also said, “And if I like them and I like them. If I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person. It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age.”

This was the time about 7 years ago when the Atlas actress was in a relationship with Casper Smart – a guy 18 years her junior. When they were dating, Casper was 24, and Lopez was 42. That's not all, she was also linked with Canadian rapper and musician Drake at that time. However, the star rubbished the rumors and cleared the fact that it was strictly professional as they were working on a song.

She said, “Actually, he sent me a song that he wanted me to be on, and I got on the song,” She continued, “Yeah, we have a song together. I don’t know what he’s going to do with it, but yeah.”

Lopez then addressed the comments where people labeled and ridiculed her for dating younger men. On the same show, she said, “I dated Beau and he was younger and that was the first guy ever dating younger than me and then I got labeled right away".

She later added that, for her, attraction is more important than the age of the person she fancies. She values a connection with the person’s spirit and energy, rather than judging based on whether they are older or younger.

As of 2024, Jennifer Lopez divorced Ben Affleck on August 20, exactly two years after their wedding in 2022. The pair originally started dating in the early 2000s, they were termed “Bennifer” by the media and grabbed the most attention.

Again, two decades later, they renewed their romance and got married in July 2022 in Las Vegas and the Bennifer fans couldn’t be happier. but this recent news has left everyone sad and surprised in the recent times.

