Julie Bowen Disheartened by Media’s Effort to Create Rivalry With Modern Family Co-Star Sofía Vergara

The connection between the media and celebrities forms a continuous cycle. Each party relies on the other to maintain relevance in the entertainment industry. However, there are moments when the media and public relations landscape warrants scrutiny, as highlighted by actress Julie Bowen's remarks regarding her negative experiences with the press alongside her Modern Family co-star, Sofía Vergara.

In an interview with Jennie Garth for her I Choose Me podcast, Bowen opened up about how she felt pressured by the press to showcase a false conflict with Vergara, who played her stepmother on the long-running sitcom. "They were just determined to pit us against each other like we hated each other," she said. "It's this scarcity mindset that there's only one woman who can be happy at a time."

It seems the press was eventually successful in their agenda, as by the time the popular sitcom reached its eighth season, rumors of a "feud" between Bowen and Vergara had become so prevalent that Bowen appeared on the popular Ellen show to dismiss them—by wearing Vergara's clothes.

Talking about how she wore Vergara's clothes, Bowen recalled, "Every night I get a call or email that says, 'So-and-so trash mag will be running a story that you are icy to Sofía Vergara because you are jealous of her fame.'"

Bowen then emailed Vergara, and the duo discussed how to address the rumors of a feud between them. In her best Vergara impression, Bowen quoted her saying, "'Just borrow my blouse!'" And so she did.

Furthermore, Bowen clarified to host Jennie Garth that the feud between the top actresses was completely made up. "I love Sofía, and I love how different we are, and I love that she is funny and self-effacing and bawdy, and she loves life and she loves dancing and eating cake, and all of these things," she added.

She also admired Vergara's sense of humor and the ability she possessed to be self-sufficient as a lady. While co-starring together on Modern Family, Bowen and Vergara racked up a total of eight Emmy nominations between them, with Bowen winning in 2011 and 2012.

While the press wanted to make the relationship between the two seem like Betty and Veronica (Archie's reference) that sadly did not work.

Meanwhile, Sophia Vergara has become the sole core cast member of Modern Family to secure an Emmy nomination for a post-modern Family show.

