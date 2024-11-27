Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi Move to the UK, Joining Star-Studded Neighborhood with Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, and More
Talk Show host Ellen DeGeneres, along with wife Portia de Rossi recently moved to the UK amid Donald Trump's Win against Kamala Harris in the United States. The news came much to the surprise of the fans as the couple had not announced the shift before the election. And now, reports suggest that the two have joined a porche neighborhood in England.
The couple left their California home following Trump’s 2024 election victory and now reside in an area often referred to as the "A-list capital of Britain." Their new neighborhood includes an impressive roster of high-profile neighbors. David and Victoria Beckham, who often share glimpses of their idyllic rural lifestyle, call the Cotswolds home.
Along with this, Supermodel Kate Moss and fashion designer Stella McCartney are also nearby, along with veteran actor Patrick Stewart and Hollywood icon Elizabeth Hurley. The area’s celebrity appeal doesn’t stop there. Royalty resides nearby too, as King Charles owns Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, a property known for its exquisite gardens. Other notable names like Jeremy Clarkson and artist Damien Hirst also enjoy the serene beauty of the region.
This move comes as a permanent shift for DeGeneres and de Rossi, who are reportedly listing their Montecito mansion in California, a property they purchased for USD 27 million in 2019. Their decision to relocate reflects a growing trend among Hollywood stars seeking a quieter life away from the hustle of Los Angeles and London.
The Cotswolds, with its rolling hills and iconic stone-built villages, offer the perfect backdrop for this retreat. Popular among celebrities for its privacy and beauty, the region has also served as a filming location for hits like Harry Potter and Pride and Prejudice.
With DeGeneres and de Rossi joining such a glittering lineup of neighbors, the Cotswolds continues to solidify its reputation as a haven for stars.
