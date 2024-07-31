Patrick Warburton Reveals Ellen DeGeneres Confronted Him When He Declined To Appear In Her Sitcom Ellen

Human relationships are invariably complex, made even more difficult by individual choices and thoughts. There’s no one-size-fits-all approach; similarly, there’s no one-opinion-fits-all. This idea is exemplified in the latest episode of SiriusXM’s The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, where Patrick Warburton discussed an uncomfortable confrontation with Ellen DeGeneres after he turned down a guest role on her sitcom Ellen.

Warburton mentioned that he was ready to move on after making a few guest appearances on Ellen, which ran for five seasons from 1994 to 1998. He explained, "I was just kind of done doing guest spots at that time and it was sort of time to move on, and I just said I had a conflict, all right? So, that was it."

However, DeGeneres herself was not happy with his decision and confronted him about it when he was having lunch with a friend.

Patrick Warburton's unexpected confrontation with Ellen DeGeneres

Warburton said that after DeGeneres wasn't happy with his decision not to return to her show, she confronted him two weeks later. While he was having lunch with a friend, Ellen walked up to him and directly said, "Too big to do my show now, huh?" Warburton responded, "No, Ellen. I just had a conflict," but she probably sensed it was just an excuse, and she walked away.

He later noted that she was spurned after that date, and he realized at that point why he never got invited as a guest on her popular talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which aired for 19 seasons before coming to an end in 2022 amid allegations of a hostile workplace.

Patrick Warburton still has a lot of regard for Ellen DeGeneres

Despite Warburton's unwanted confrontation with the media personality, he said that he is still “a huge fan” of the comedian.

“What I recall working on that show was that as far as crowd work and talking, she was just this remarkable comedian, you know, at the very, very top of the game,” he said. “She was as good as anybody, but it was just weird.” he claimed on the latest episode of SiriusXM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw.

Most recently, DeGeneres canceled four forthcoming show dates just one month after kicking off the stand-up tour. No details were provided for the cancellation besides an alert from Ticketmaster.

