Kim Kardashian drops PICS with newlyweds Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant; Says ‘India has my heart’

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities were quite a star-studded event as eminent personalities from across the globe came to grace the functions. Although many big names were here in India, but amongst them Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian had all the eyeballs.

These two divas stole the limelight with their desi avatars, and it looks like they had a good time in India. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kim shared a couple of pictures from the wedding with the newlyweds and Isha Ambani.

Kim Kardashian shared pictures from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped pictures of her looking gorgeous in a red attire. She looked nothing less than an Indian Disney Princess in her look. She posed in front of several backdrops looking stunning. In one of the pictures, she posed with the sister of the groom, Isha Ambani. She also shared a picture of her interacting with the newlyweds Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Sharing these pictures Kim wrote, “India has my heart.” Priyanka Chopra also went on to like these pictures.

