'Miss You Every Day’: Ellen DeGeneres Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss On His Birth Anniversary

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death by suicide.

Ellen DeGeneres is a woman with a golden heart! She honored her show’s DJ, the late Stephen “tWitch” Boss, on his birthday. “Happy birthday, tWitch,” DeGeneres wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 29. “I miss you every day."

Alongside the heartfelt message, DeGeneres shared a picture of her and Boss embracing on the stage of her daytime talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The late legend appeared on her show in 2022.

DeGeneres, who has been the veteran host and face of her award-winning talk show, invited several notable figures from Hollywood and ensured they had a good time as they chatted about their lives, careers, and much more.

Boss, who gained fame as a contestant on So You Think You Can Dance and later became DeGeneres' DJ and executive producer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, was found dead in December 2022 at the age of 40. The cause of death was confirmed as suicide.

In previous tributes, DeGeneres described Boss as "pure love and light" and emphasized the importance of celebrating his memory through laughter and joy.

"The past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it,” she said at the time. "We [may] never make sense of it," the talk show host wrote as part of a long tribute, which included a montage of moments from her show.

His wife, Allison Holker, has acknowledged DeGeneres for her support during this difficult time, highlighting the meaningful conversations they've shared.

The late Stephen "tWitch" Boss gained fame after competing on the fourth season of So You Think You Can Dance, where he showcased his exceptional dance talent. The Alabama native began dancing at a young age and appeared in various films, including Step Up 3D and Step Up Revolution.

In 2014, he joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show as the resident DJ and later became an executive producer. He was known for his incredible energy, positivity, and ability to connect with the audience.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

