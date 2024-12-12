'Insufferable, Yes’: Ariana Grande Talks About Wicked's Glinda and Elphaba’s Relationship with Paul Mescal

Wicked and Gladiator were the two films that gave the moviegoers another term Glicked, just like Barbenheimer. As the two films were released on the same date, its stars, Ariana Grande and Paul Mescal, became the duo to feature in Variety’s Actors on Actors.

Discussing their films that had a grand impact at the box office, both Grande and Mescal went on to talk about the press tour of the musical Wicked.

It was Paul Mescal who brought up the topic, as he stated that during the press conferences, he watched Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo being “in love with each other.”

However, Grande jumped in, stating, “Insufferable, yes.”

She further went on to add, “Horrible, it’s bad." Agreeing with her words, the Normal People actor then burst out with a laugh.

However, he asked Grande that her character hating Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba is only half of the film and the polar opposite of what they share in the other half of their relationship. “How do you navigate both, like the polar opposite of those relationships?”

Grande then detailed that even in the beginning, when Elphaba and Glinda “loathe each other,” her character is in awe of Elphaba.

Further talking about Glinda, Grande mentioned that she always dreamt of having magical powers, which Elphaba already has. The actress then, however, detailed that Elphaba has a secret quiet part that admires Glinda as well.

Advertisement

Glinda and Elphaba “are both strong in very opposite yet similar ways.”

She also stated that the characters recognize this part in themselves and each other very soon.

However, the songstress even stated that the part that both the characters dislike about each other is the “part they don't necessarily love about themselves.”

Wicked is a musical fantasy film directed by Jon M. Chu. The movie also stars Jeff Goldblum, Michelle Yeoh, and Peter Dinklage.

Meanwhile, Gladiator II stars Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, as well as Connie Nielsen, and is directed by Ridley Scott.

ALSO READ: Throwback: Revisit the Time Paul Mescal Called Normal People a 'Perfect Storm' That Made Him 'Global'; DEETS Here