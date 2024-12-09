Throwback: Revisit the Time Paul Mescal Called Normal People a 'Perfect Storm' That Made Him 'Global'; DEETS Here

Paul Mescal has now become a big name in the Hollywood film industry, coming up with Gladiator II and working on a Ridley Scott film. However, there was a time when the actor had just stepped into the limelight. This was when he led Normal People, starring alongside Daisy Edger-Jones. Recalling the series that came out during the pandemic, Mescal has a lot of bittersweet memories to share.

Taking to The Guardian, the All of Us Strangers actor spoke of how the aforementioned show made him famous, now becoming a household name. The discussion comes from an article from November 2022 that also detailed how for Paul Mescal the transition didn’t work exactly as he hoped for.

Having a conversation with the outlet, the Lost Daughter actor stated that although he had already anticipated the success that his show would follow, “It was like the perfect storm for a young actor to get a shot at reaching a global audience.”

However, the actor was not fully prepared for the things that came along with the stardom: a lot of scrutiny.

As mentioned in the same article, Paul Mescal had quit social media in around 2021, stating that it’s not “useful” for your followers or fans to get every detail of your personal life.

“I thought it was either get off the bus now or stay on it, and I wanted to get off,” the Aftersun actor mentioned, adding that in the following 10 years he might “rue the day I threw out” social media; however, this was the decision he wanted to make.

Mescal even mentioned that the show “was very sexualized,” while also stating that when it became personal, he was in a position to “choose to not give a s**t about.”

While Normal People was a source of entertainment during the lockdown, it had garnered a lot of interest in Mescal’s body. However, it is also crucial to know that the show earned him a TV BAFTA for best actor.

